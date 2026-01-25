Woman Arrested Trying To Pick Up Child From Daycare Absolutely Hammered, With Open Containers In Her Vehicle

Not since the husband and wife team that racked up DUIs in the same night in Rhode Island have I been intrigued by a story of getting behind the wheel after having too much to drink.

They turned out to be perfect for one another. I don’t know if the word "perfect" will be used to describe a woman arrested in Utah last week on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Whitney Jensen, 39, was arrested on Thursday after a daycare employee called the Orem Police Department around 6:20 pm, reports KUTV.

They were concerned that the mom was severely impaired when she arrived to pick up her child. Officers who arrived on the scene seem to have justified those concerns.

When Jensen, who was in the driver's seat of her vehicle with her child improperly restrained, tried to get out of the vehicle to speak with police, she "could not stand up straight without help," according to officers.

They added that she was swaying, unable to keep her footing, was slurring her speech, was unable to finish sentences, and for the cherry on top, officers said she smelled of alcohol.

Somehow, She Still Remembered Daycare Pickup

Jensen reportedly wanted nothing to do with a field sobriety test. That's why she was arrested for driving under the influence and open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle.

There were several open containers found in her vehicle by officers. She was taken to the Utah County Jail, and it was reportedly confirmed that she was indeed hammered when she went to pick up her child.

After eventually agreeing to provide a sample, the affidavit says that she was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.419%. That's more than eight times the legal limit.

Why was this particular DUI story intriguing? Not because she was able to make it to the daycare apparently without getting into an accident, but because she remembered to pick up her child at all.

Eight times the legal limit while in a vehicle with several open containers, and she still remembered to pick up her child. Look, she's not going to take home any mother of the year awards, but being there counts for something.