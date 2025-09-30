Man Learns Nothing From Wife's DUI Arrest, Drives To The Police Station To Pick Her Up & Is Arrested For DUI

It can be difficult at times to know for sure if you’re with the right one. Some people drift apart while others ignore signs for years, even decades, that they're in a relationship with the wrong person.

This Rhode Island couple doesn’t have to worry about that. Not in the slightest. Not after the early morning they had together a couple of Saturdays ago. They're a match and, dare I say, perfect for one another.

The husband and wife were both, according to the Portsmouth police, driving under the influence and arrested for DUI on the same night within just a couple of hours of each other.

I'm sure it's not the magical evening/early morning either of them had planned, but it's one neither of them will forget. WJAR reports that 36-year-old Kalia McGreal was arrested before 1 am on September 20 after a vehicle stop.

Police observed the vehicle committing multiple traffic violations and said that she showed signs of intoxication. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Lovebirds Land in Jail With His-and-Hers DUIs in Rhode Island

Portsmouth police then took McGreal to the police station. Some time after that, her husband, 46-year-old Matthew Wheeler, showed up at the station to pick her up.

The police say that he also showed signs of intoxication at the police station. He then, according to police, resisted arrest as officers attempted to take him into custody.

While not displaying that he had learned anything from his wife's DUI arrest by allegedly driving himself under the influence to pick her up, he did show his wife that he would do anything for her. So it wasn’t a complete loss of a weekend.

McGreal is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

Her loving husband is facing charges of driving under the influence, resisting legal or illegal arrest, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.