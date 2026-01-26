Broncos Fan Knocked Out Cold By Patriots Fan Leaving Mile High After Denver's Loss: WATCH

Sunday was a tough day for Denver Broncos fans. Their team got to host an AFC Championship game, but had to do so with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham instead of injured starter Bo Nix.

The weather didn’t help matters as the snow made scoring in a tight game against the New England Patriots that much more difficult.

An early decision by Sean Payton to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal proved to be the difference in the 10-7 game.

Things didn’t get any better after the final whistle for Broncos fans either. They had to listen to Patriots fans enjoy another AFC title as they were walking out of Mile High for the final time this season.

It was too much for one Broncos fan to handle. He had what-ifs swirling around in his head as he was heading back to his car and he let it get the best of him.

The AFC Championship Loss Didn’t End When the Clock Hit Zero

What if Bo Nix didn’t get hurt last week? What if the Broncos had kicked a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down? He couldn’t take it.

He confronted one of the Patriots fans as they were celebrating. Instead of getting whatever he had to say off his chest and keeping it moving, he decided to move in closer. That was a mistake.

The Patriots fan didn’t take any chances. He wasn’t listening to anything else and delivered a short right hand to the Broncos fan's chin. That's all it took.

The Broncos fan's lights were out before he hit the ground. He was knocked out cold and put another one in the win column for the Patriots as they prepare for another Super Bowl.

If that's not an exclamation point on an AFC Championship and the season as a whole for the Patriots, I don’t know what is. They're back in every way possible and the rest of the league should be on notice.