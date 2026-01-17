Broncos Flash Hailee Steinfeld’s Denver Fandom As Josh Allen Faces Playoff Test

Josh Allen has also built a reputation for thriving in hostile environments.

The Denver Broncos leaned into playoff theater Saturday, flashing a resurfaced photo of Hailee Steinfeld in full Denver gear on the Empower Field at Mile High home screen as the Bills took the field.

The pic, a throwback from Steinfeld’s Super Bowl 50-era fandom, appeared on the stadium’s massive video board as Broncos fans roared.

What began earlier in the week as a viral curiosity officially became part of the postseason atmosphere as Denver welcomed Buffalo for its divisional-round matchup.

Steinfeld's "turncoat" moment added another wrinkle to the storyline surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen, now playing in a city that once had his wife’s allegiance.

Allen has also built a reputation for thriving in hostile environments and high-stakes moments, which makes Denver’s decision to spotlight Steinfeld’s Broncos past a risky move.

The reigning MVP led Buffalo past the Jaguars in the Wild Card round and remains the driving force behind a Bills team chasing its first Super Bowl victory.

Allen and Steinfeld married in May 2025 and are expecting their first child, cementing their place among football’s most high-profile couples.

In today’s NFL, only the "Traylor" connection and the Mahomeses can compete with the Allens.

That raises an obvious question: Could Denver’s reminder of Steinfeld’s former fandom provide extra fuel for Allen in one of the biggest games of the season?

Poking a quarterback known for embracing pressure has rarely worked out well for opponents.

For today, the tactic seems to be working, with Buffalo taking a double-digit deficit into halftime after a costly Josh Allen turnover.

If there is a quarterback known for locking in and orchestrating a comeback, it is Allen.

