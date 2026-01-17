Broncos Flash Hailee Steinfeld’s Denver Fandom As Josh Allen Faces Playoff Test

Josh Allen has also built a reputation for thriving in hostile environments.

The Denver Broncos leaned into playoff theater Saturday, flashing a resurfaced photo of Hailee Steinfeld in full Denver gear on the Empower Field at Mile High home screen as the Bills took the field.

The pic, a throwback from Steinfeld’s Super Bowl 50-era fandom, appeared on the stadium’s massive video board as Broncos fans roared.

What began earlier in the week as a viral curiosity officially became part of the postseason atmosphere as Denver welcomed Buffalo for its divisional-round matchup.

Steinfeld's "turncoat" moment added another wrinkle to the storyline surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen, now playing in a city that once had his wife’s allegiance.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills attempts to evade Jonathon Cooper of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026.  (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Allen has also built a reputation for thriving in hostile environments and high-stakes moments, which makes Denver’s decision to spotlight Steinfeld’s Broncos past a risky move. 

The reigning MVP led Buffalo past the Jaguars in the Wild Card round and remains the driving force behind a Bills team chasing its first Super Bowl victory.

Allen and Steinfeld married in May 2025 and are expecting their first child, cementing their place among football’s most high-profile couples. 

In today’s NFL, only the "Traylor" connection and the Mahomeses can compete with the Allens.

That raises an obvious question: Could Denver’s reminder of Steinfeld’s former fandom provide extra fuel for Allen in one of the biggest games of the season?

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A Buffalo Bills fan yells to players before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Poking a quarterback known for embracing pressure has rarely worked out well for opponents. 

For today, the tactic seems to be working, with Buffalo taking a double-digit deficit into halftime after a costly Josh Allen turnover.

If there is a quarterback known for locking in and orchestrating a comeback, it is Allen.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela