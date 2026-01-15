Hailee Steinfeld's Broncos Fandom Uncovered Ahead Of Husband Josh Allen's Playoff Game In Denver

Does Hailee Steinfeld win no matter what happens on Saturday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos? It would seem that way after her Broncos fandom was uncovered ahead of the important playoff game.

She's, of course, married to Bills quarterback Josh Allen. But, possibly thanks to an idiotic trend taking over the internet calling 2026 the new 2016, we now know that she was at least back in 2016 a Broncos fan.

Steinfeld tweeted out "HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!!" in a Broncos jacket dabbing in front of a field with the hashtag Super Bowl. The date of that post is February 7, 2016, and the Super Bowl being referenced is Denver's win over the Carolina Panthers.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The Super Bowl 50 loss is a source of personal suffering for me and this is a hard picture to look at, even almost ten years later. Broncos fans, on the other hand, love it and Broncos Country is happy to have her.

The timing of this couldn’t have come at a worse time for Allen. He's being hit from all angles with claims that he doesn’t have any excuses this year, with the Kansas City Chiefs and others out of his way, to not make it to the Super Bowl.

Well how about his own wife being a Broncos fan?

Hailee Steinfeld Just Might Win No Matter What Happens on Saturday

That has to be tough, even for the reigning NFL MVP. Expect the heat on Allen to be cranked up even more.

Last week there were idiots on social media trying to take shots at Steinfeld for skipping the Bills playoff game in Jacksonville to present at the Golden Globes.

That's not going to hold a candle to this weekend in Denver as Allen tries to take Buffalo back to the AFC Championship Game.

I expect signs with Steinfeld's dab all over them. Fans in Denver might even break out some dance moves she pulled off in her Broncos jacket.

This Bills and Broncos playoff game suddenly has another obstacle for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to overcome. Does he have it in him?

Will he end the Broncos season, make his wife denounce her allegiance to his opponent, get one step closer to a Super Bowl, and put a curse on this 2016 trend?

It's safe to say that's what Bills fans want to see. For the sake of their marriage and the Bills Mafia, I hope, at the very least, Steinfeld denounces her Broncos fandom.