Marines In Restricted Military Training Area On Quantico Marine Base Report Seeing A Bigfoot

It's one thing for a couple of bottle rocket shooting teenagers to report a Class A encounter with a Bigfoot in the Wisconsin wilderness. It's quite another for a former Marine to submit a story of a run-in in a restricted military training area.

The Bigfoot Field Research Organization received one such report a couple of weeks ago from a now-former Marine in regard to an incident they say took place one summer on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

BFRO Investigator Matthew Moneymaker spoke with the reporter of the incident and had this to say:

"I spoke with this former Marine, Andrew Bird, at length. He is credible, and he was not the only one who observed this figure that night. Two other Marines were with him and saw the same thing."

Their encounter started in a restricted military training area near the MOUT (Military Operations in Urban Terrain) training town, where their patrol originated from.

They initially experienced what was described as a compass disorientation anomaly with all of their compasses indicating they were headed in the right direction only to end up back where they started.

This Bigfoot Report Comes From a Place Most People Can’t Access

They decided on a different pickup location and, about 15 to 20 minutes into making their way to the new location, had their encounter with a creature in a wooded area.

This area is inside a controlled military training area with restricted access, the former Marine reported. It's not open to the public, and you can’t go there without "official permission and escort."

The incident occurred in July 2005. He was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico for over three years. He and two other Marines were told to leave at night and make their way through the woods to a vehicle at a pickup location.

They were in an active training area moving quietly with their flashlights off while students trained with blank ammunition.

After the issue with their compasses, he says, "We decided to cut a new azimuth to a different reference point and then adjust course toward a different pickup spot further down the road."

After roughly 15 to 20 minutes, they heard a loud sound like a tree cracking. Fearing it could be a falling tree, they turned on their flashlights and looked in the direction of the sounds.

The Creature Was Manipulating Trees Like They Were Nothing

"We observed two trees next to each other bending toward one another. When we looked up, approximately 20 to 30 feet above the ground, we saw a large, hairy creature with its back facing us," he explained.

"The creature appeared to be pulling the two trees together. The hair was a brown or reddish-brown color. I could not determine whether it had climbed the tree or was already in it, but it was clearly manipulating both trees with great strength. These are not small trees."

The creature was more than eight feet tall with a large body and movements that didn’t resemble that of a person. The three, after initially freezing, took off running.

"As we ran, we heard a very heavy thud, and then fast-moving pursuit behind us. There were loud crashing and breaking sounds, like something large moving rapidly through dense brush. This continued for approximately 20 to 30 seconds," he said.

"At that point, I yelled for the Marine in front to turn on his light so we could move as fast as possible without falling. We turned our lights on and ran at full speed in the general direction of where we believed the road and pickup point were, no longer using our compasses."

They reached the vehicle after five minutes or so of running, jumped in and told the driver to get them out of there. They're not sure what they saw, but know for sure it "was not a black bear or any known animal in the area. Black bears in Quantico are relatively small."

Once again, we're unfortunately left without an image or other evidence of what they encountered that summer night more than 20 years ago. But do we actually need that?

Isn't this statement from a former Marine enough: "This event has stayed with me for 20 years. I have never encountered anything before or since that explains what we saw that night."