Two Teenagers Shooting Bottle Rockets In Wisconsin Come Face-To-Face With Bigfoot

A couple of teenagers having some fun on a Wisconsin night at Kettle Moraine State Forest back in September say they came face-to-face with Bigfoot.

The two parked a pickup truck in a little dirt parking lot off of the road to set off fireworks when a feeling that they were being watched turned into the latest reported sighting sent in to The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

"I parked my truck on this little dirt parking lot that was about 20 feet by 20 feet. Keep in mind, we pulled the truck into the parking spot and from the back bumper of the truck road it was about 15 feet maybe," the witness reported.

"When we parked the truck, my friend who was sitting in the passenger seat next to me looks over and says ‘Man, I don’t know if we should be here. I feel like we are being watched.’"

He felt the same way his pal did but played it down and got out of the truck to set off the bottle rockets they had brought with them.

They put the bag of fireworks on the driver's side seat and left the door open so that they could see what they were doing. The headlights on the truck were off.

The only light they had was coming from the truck's interior lights and a cargo light on the back of it shining in the truck's bed. They spent 20 minutes firing off bottle rockets before the unexpected guest showed up.

Two Teenagers, A Pickup Truck, And Bottle Rockets Were Apparently Enough To Summon Bigfoot

"I was standing next to my friend grabbing more fireworks off the driver's side seat. I finished grabbing what I needed and went towards the back of the truck from the driver's side door to shoot them off by the road," the witness explained.

"As I was walking back I heard something walking in the grass across street from us. I looked up and saw a large white and grayish black shape moving. My eyes weren’t adjusted yet because I was by the light in the truck. Tried to reason it was a deer or something. But why would a white deer approach two guys shooting off bottle rockets making tons of noise?"

He then saw a leg step out onto the road across from him and a large object walking toward him. He got his friend's attention before what they believed was a Bigfoot started walking slowly toward him without any fear whatsoever.

As it was moving toward them, they were making their way back away from the road and into the dirt parking lot. The cargo light on the truck lit back up, and they saw what they described as a white, gray, and black hair-covered creature standing 7 to 8 feet tall.

"The creature was very muscular and just unbelievably massive. The thing's face was blackish and almost oily looking. It had black eyes and a slit for the mouth and I could make out a nose," he added.

No Photos, No Proof — Just A Very Fast Exit

They were too spooked by what they saw to get a picture. They jumped in the truck and sped away. There have been whistles, rocks getting thrown, angry growls and howls over the years, but nothing like this.

They went back with a high-powered flashlight as well as the next morning, but didn't find anything but spots in the grass that were pressed down.

This sort of sighting requires boots on the ground to investigate and that's exactly what the BFRO did. They sent investigators Mark Dominick and Tom Norstrem out to get a lay of the land.

Ultimately, it was concluded that these bottle rocket shooting teenagers had a Class A encounter with a Bigfoot. What else would be out in the woods at night trying to put an end to their fireworks show?