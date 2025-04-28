Kim Kardashian Can't Even Wear Expensive Jewelry To The Beach Without Being Criticized By Haters

Kim Kardashian can’t catch a break lately. Haters went after her for posing with a Cybertruck, and she's proven she can't get away from them even while on vacation.

Kim K spent some time recently in Hawaii with her kids and sister Khloe doing what normal people do when they get away.

She went zip-lining, she got the kids out with nature, she put together a puzzle with her sister and hit the beach with tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on her ankle.

For some reason, Kim's catching heat for going to the beach while wearing the expensive jewelry. Isn't it enough that she had the kids out fishing and handling animals? She put together puzzles.

Are you forgetting the zip-lining? She had a perfectly normal and relatable vacation. It's virtually the same as the one you pack up the van and head to the coast for.

What do the haters want Kim to do with her jewelry? Take it off before heading out to the beach? She didn’t work hard to become a billionaire just to keep it locked away while rubbing her Hawaiian vacation in your face.

Remember the modeling she did with a broken foot? Don't you dare claim she didn’t work hard for these items. Besides, this isn’t even the good stuff. This is the jewelry she won't miss if the sand ruins it or if a wave knocks it off while she's rinsing the sand off.

The haters ignore all that. They forget the time Kim promised bigger butts and boobs. They're busy making videos like this one from a so-called jewelry expert, according to Page Six.

That opened things up for comments from other haters like these:

Remember when she said she’s wasn’t going to post her jewelry on social media because she was robbed in Paris…. Nether does she.

I’m waiting for a meme of her losing an anklet to show up.

someone flaunting that much money on a beach while people are literally starving.

I don’t know what people want from Kim Kardashian. She could be floating around on a fully staffed yacht flashing her wealth in your face. She's not.

Kim was in Hawaii with her family enjoying a quiet vacation. She wore a few expensive pieces of jewelry on her ankle to the beach.

It's not like she was committing some horrible act like wearing something that belonged to Princess Diana. She would never do that.