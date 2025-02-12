Kim Kardashian Turns Into 'Fairy Butt Mother' For New Campaign Promising Bigger Butts & Boobs

Kim Kardashian is tugging at America's heartstrings once again. The charming reality star we've watched grow from appearing in a sex tape to becoming a billionaire businesswoman is giving women what they want; bigger butts and boobs.

It's taken five years to develop, but it's finally happening. She can now call herself the "Fairy Butt Mother." You want the best looking curves you can through "butt-enhancing" solutions in the form of bras, shapewear, leggings and bodysuits? Of course, you do.

Who has the time and/or money to get your curves the Kardashian way? Not many, that's who. The Ultimate Butt is Kim K's latest offering to consumers of her SKIMS line, and it promises to "magically make your dream butt appear" without the hassle of squats.

That's marketing at the highest levels right there.

The best part is the Fairy Butt Mother doesn’t stop at pumping up backsides either. She's also taking care of front porches everywhere by giving the ladies in need of a boost a helping hand or two with their boobs.

Kim Kardashian is giving the people what they want

Kim's once again proven that she's a true modern-day renaissance woman.

She's a reality TV star, a model, a successful businesswoman, she dabbles in law, and with this new role as a butt fairy she's become a true humanitarian.

I know what you're thinking. This sounds too good to be true. Under normal circumstances, with someone of lesser integrity involved, I would agree.

But this is Kim Kardashian we're talking about here. She knows how to get the most out of her butt and boobs. And let's not forget how she went from the daughter of one of OJ Simpson's lawyers to a household name.

She did that through relentless hard work, the power of reality TV, and a well-timed sex tape that helped mold and shape the middle-aged butt fairy you see before you today.

You may not want her giving advice to your daughter as she graduates from high school and greets the world, but you can trust her to give your butts and boobs some enhancement through her clothing brand.