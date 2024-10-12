Kim Kardashian's Kid Calls Her Out For Not Cooking For Them In Two Years

Kim Kardashian's children are calling her out for not cooking for them in over two years!

The entrepreneur was recently speaking with Interview Magazine with her and Kanye West's 11-year-old daughter North, when the time came for what was supposed to be a fun back-and-forth Q&A between mom and daughter. However, when the topic of cooking came up, North West gave Kim an answer that was as cold as food left out overnight.

"OK, serious question. How is my cooking?" Kim Kardashian asked her daughter.

"You haven't cooked for us in a long time… the last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago!"

KIM KARDASHIAN LAST ‘COOKED’ MAC AND CHEESE

Wow, talk about being called out. And for North West to know the EXACT date of when her mom last took the time to cook? North even knew what it was - macaronni and cheese, not exactly a gourmet feast. As any parent of kids should know, if a child can remember something as particular as that, there may be some underlining hurt behind it.

Kardashian responded that she was "a one-trick pony," while North replied that she does make good "cucumbers and salt."

To no one's surprise, Kardashian, who is worth $1.7 billion, has a 24-hour private chef for her and her 4 children.

But you'd think that if her child woke up in the middle of the night and was hungry, that she would be able to put together a sandwich or something. And even though she has a chef, we all know that sometimes we want to make food we eat a certain way. Maybe we want to layer a sandwich differently, or throw on a different type of sauce, or whatever else.

For Kim Kardashian, she may think of the whole non-cooking thing as a joke just like she thought her Tom Brady Roast was, but her kids may think otherwise.

KIM KARDASHIAN CALLED OUT BY HER KIDS

Kardashian has previously posted a tone-deaf photo presumably meant to be funny of a school assignment in which her other daughter Chicago was asked to fill in the blank.

"The best thing my mom cooks is ____?"

Chicago West responded, "Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef."

Sometimes the truth isn't that funny, Kim.

Although knowing that family, I wouldn't be surprised if due to the backlash they are receiving, that they are suddenly a part of a new E! Show called "The Kardashian's Go Kooking" in which the family tries to learn how to cook.

I'm copyrighting / trademarking that and any other similar show titles by the way and will be expecting my royalty check, Kim.

