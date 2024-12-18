Kim Kardashian Didn't Let A Broken Foot Keep Her From Bringing 'Winter Heat' In A Furkini

You can say a lot of things about Kim Kardashian, but you can't say that she doesn’t know anything about marketing. She understands it better than most.

She also knows you can’t sit back and wait for things to happen. Is she going to ruffle some feathers along the way? You bet your ass she is.

Kim K will channel Princess Diana and wear a rosary between her big fake boobs in some lingerie without hesitation. She'll also recruit some of the biggest names in entertainment to model her brands.

But that doesn’t mean you're not going to find her the week before Christmas rocking a skimpy furkini bringing the "Winter Heat" for her latest SKIMS campaign. Hell, a broken foot wasn’t going to stop her.

Kim, who broke her foot earlier this month and had it in a cast before transitioning from crutches to a knee scooter, isn't above playing injured. She knows how important this week is.

Kim Kardashian modeled through a broken foot to promote her latest furkini

So she showed up, gave the furkini all it could handle, and did what leaders do. She gave it all she had. It would have been easy to let a backup take some reps. But marketing isn’t about what's easy.

Playing injured to sell furkinis, a look that Kim brought back a decade after she debuted it, wasn’t the only time she's taken the field recently at less than a hundred percent.

Last week, she tooled around the opening of her SKIMS flagship store in New York City on a knee scooter. Again, she wasn’t going to miss out on that due to injury.

Kim Kardashian shows up, she plays injured, and she isn’t afraid of having the ball in her hands with time running out. In fact, she prefers it. That's why she's got a foot up and a furkini and blonde wig on.