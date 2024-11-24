Kim Kardashian Has The Internet Talking By Wearing A Rosary With Lingerie

Kim Kardashian, a noted grave robber, had the internet talking earlier this month when she wore an iconic cross necklace that once belonged to Princess Diana.

It wasn’t so much that she wore the very large crucifix that had the internet's attention, it was the placement of the pendant between her large fake boobs that grabbed most of the attention.

In the world of the Kardashians there's no such thing as bad press. We all know by now how Kim K became a household name. So wearing a Princess Diana cross between her boobs is just another day.

The real work starts with how she will follow that up. How about promoting some exclusive limited-time lingerie with a rosary placed so that the cross is back between her fake boobs?

Ding, ding, ding, that's apparently the winning idea from what had to have been an in-depth brainstorming session. Kim K dropped what some felt was a Madonna rip off Friday.

Kim Kardashian wore a rosary with her lingerie

As the brainstorming session predicted, the internet started chattering about Kardashian's combination. Also, as predicted, there were a few who felt like the rosary and lingerie look crossed the line.

They dropped their critiques of Kim K's appearance in the comment section. One commented, reports Page Six, "I don’t feel right with a rosary 📿 and this type of photo shoot ☹️."

Another added, "why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked?"

"Wearing a cross while being half naked," a third said. "Would you make a mockery out of other religions too?"

Another less than impressed commenter said, "Nothing about you is holy take the rosaries off lol."

It's not easy being on the cutting edge of fashion. Sometimes you have to throw on a rosary and pose for pictures in lingerie. It's a part of the job that nobody likes to talk about.