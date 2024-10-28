Tate McRae Models Kim Kardashian's Underwear For The Holidays

There's some big news coming out of the holiday underwear scene. Singer Tate McRae put down her microphone and picked up Kim Kardashian's underwear.

Here I thought nothing would say Merry Christmas like a stripper movie. Boy was I wrong.

Tate McRae getting into the game when the holidays are right around the corner and the underwear ad campaigns are about to start heating up is a nice addition to the holiday season.

If you're looking to get into the lingerie/underwear modeling game, now is the time to do it. I should have known we'd have a newcomer to the game this holiday season.

That's on me for forgetting that we were in for someone who doesn’t normally model underwear to step up and get into the game.

Here we are. Now we can officially add a line for underwear model to McRae's resume.

She showed she could do it if called upon at the MTV VMAs at the end of the summer. She went to the awards show in a Britney Spears-inspired outfit that left little to the imagination.

Singer Tate McRae has officially added underwear model to her resume

Whether Kim K saw her show stealing performance on the red carpet at the awards show and reached out is neither here nor there. McRae is modeling SKIMS for the brand's holiday campaign.

Say what you want about Kim K, but she knows all about timing. She knows who is going to move the needle, she knows marketing, and she pulled the trigger right before the holiday shop launches.

That's getting off to a hot start and making everyone play catch up. Do the other brands have a Tate McRae waiting in the wings? If not, they're scrambling to get one.

While they're spinning their wheels, the McRae-led holiday campaign is ramping up.

Good luck playing from behind and catching Kim Kardashian. She's not playing around, SKIMS is the official underwear of the NBA after all.