Netflix Has A Christmas Stripper Movie Coming This Holiday Season

Nothing says Merry Christmas quite like a stripper movie.

You don't have to tell the folks over at Netflix that. They heard the pitch and jumped all over the chance to make a wholesome Christmas movie that also happens to have strippers in it.

Don't worry ladies, this isn't a raunchy stripper movie for the fellas. No, this is a Hallmark-style Christmas movie where the big shot comes back to their small town home and has to save the day.

Oh, and there are male strippers that are somehow woven into the romantic plot line. One of those strippers in The Merry Gentlemen is Chad Michael Murray.

Here's how the folks over at People describe the movie, which they were given exclusives to, "The movie follows a former big-city dancer as she travels home for the holidays and stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in hopes of saving her parents’ small-town performing venue."

I don't know about you, but I'm already getting in the holiday spirit with that description. The only thing that could add to the excitement would be to find out what CMM had to say about the Christmas flick.

Well the folks over at People just so happen to have that as well.

"This isn't your standard, formatted genre piece for the holidays," Murray said of the movie.

"We're doing a male dance revue, so it's something to get a little hot and bothered under the collar, which is great, but the romance is there, the sparks are flying, we've got some great comedy beats in there that you're going to laugh out loud."

Netflix's Christmas stripper movie makes a lot of promises it may or may not be able to keep

This movie has it all, according to Murray. We're going to love, we're going to laugh, and we're going to get hot and bothered under the collar. I can't wait.

The Merry Gentlemen is set to arrive on the streaming service on November 20.

Netflix is confident in their new Christmas movie. They claim, "The Chad Michael Murray Christmas movie will heal you." First, don't make promises you can't keep Netflix.

Second, I'll be the judge of whether Chad Michael Murray's Christmas movie will do any healing. Don't try to stealthily slide thoughts into my mind. That sort of ploy is not going to work on me.