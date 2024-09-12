Tate McRae Paid Homage To Britney Spears At The VMAs By Showing Up In A Revealing Dress

For maybe the 10th or 11th year in a row, I missed the MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night. I honestly can’t tell you the last time I sat down and watched what used to be appointment TV.

I assumed when the channel that calls itself Music Television stopped playing very much music on television that the award show would also fade into nothingness. I was wrong.

It's still around and, for the second year in a row, social media tossed something my way I couldn’t ignore. Last year it was the Emily Ratajkowski wardrobe malfunction that assisted in reminding me that the award show still existed.

This year's reminder came on Instagram thanks to singer Tate McRae. I don't know if she won any awards or if she performed during the show. Again, I didn't watch.

I do know that she paid homage to Britney Spears with an almost exact replica of a see-through mini-dress the pop singer wore to the VMAs in 2001.

Tate McRae had another strong showing at an awards show

A quick Google search tells me that Taylor Swift did pretty well in the awards department, but what's new? Well, I'll tell you what's new. Tate McRae is what's new.

She might have reached back in history to show one of the biggest pop stars who has ever lived some love, but she can hold her own at awards shows without such gimmicks.

The 21-year-old did it earlier this year when she stole the show at something called the iHeartRadio Music Awards. That sounds like a big deal - the awards show not her stealing the show. That is without a doubt.

Whenever a bunch of celebrities flock to the same place, and you walk away with your hand raised, you're doing something right.

She has billions of streams, the hockey world knows who she is, and even if the VMAs don't do the numbers they used to, a strong showing that then shows up on social media is good for an up-and-coming star.

Tate McRae is a big-time pop culture superstar in the making.