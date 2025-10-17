Keith Olbermann, Who Now Resembles A Deranged Lesbian, Attacks Nancy Mace

Our buddy, Keith Olbermann, is BACK in the news today because he decided to wage war against America's Waffle House Waitress.

And nobody attacks Nancy Mace and gets away with it. Not on my watch, at least. And certainly not a deranged, Trump-hating lesbian who looks like he smells like moth balls.

For those who haven't seen Olbermann in a while, that's the best way to describe him, by the way. This ain't your daddy and granddaddy's Keith from ESPN. This is 2025 Olbermann, and it's chilling.

Which makes his attack on Nancy Mace over her recent hairstyle even more insane. You can't attack people's looks when you look like a freakshow yourself. You just can't. It's why fat people never call other fat people fat. They don't have a leg to stand on.

Keith doesn't have a leg to stand on in this arena, but he went for it anyway. And, predictably, it backfired.

Take a look!

Keith Olbermann continues to devolve

Amazing. Get him, Nancy! God, I love this country. The government is shutdown (has ANYONE noticed?) and folks are all backed up right now. A lot of anger going around, from both sides.

But this was a wild move from Keith, for obvious reasons. Again, you just can't look like THAT and attack other people's appearances. That punch doesn't land.

Also, Nancy Mace is hot, Keith. As a lesbian, you should know that. As a guy, you should also know that. Whatever you are, you should know that Nancy is hot. She's America's Waffle House waitress. She's the future Governor of South Carolina. Sure, she had a rough hair day last week. No argument here. We've all been there. I don't think Nancy would even argue it.

But one bad hair day doesn't erase a lifetime of hard work. Nancy gets a pass from us. Keith … does not. Look at how unhinged this psychopath is! Look at that promo for his podcast!

‘Is Trump Testing Out Air Strikes To See If He Can Bomb Americans?’

WHAT?! What the hell? I can't believe this woman used to be the same dude who used to narrate my sports highlights every night. Incredible.

If you EVER need an example of what Trump Derangement Syndrome can do to a person, use Keith. Trump has turned him into a deranged lesbian who thinks the President of the United States is going to bomb us one day.

A quick scroll of his timeline (what a ride, by the way) shows he also mocked Karoline Leavitt for her looks, too. Karoline Leavitt!

Amazing. What a way to start a big weekend.