Keith Olbermann Attacks Elon Musk With Profanity-Laced Tirade

Crazy Keith Olbermann is at it again.

The unhinged hermit is back to typing away feverishly on his keyboard, his latest vitriol targeting Elon Musk and other MAGA stars in profanity-laced tweets on what should have been a lovely Thursday afternoon!

OLBERMANN 'S UNHINGED RANTS AGAINST MUSK

"That's because you fired them you dumb, stoned mother*cker," Olbermann eloquently wrote in response to the DOGE master letting retired air traffic control workers know that there is a shortage of qualified personnel and to consider returning if they are open to.

Of course, what Olbermann fails to understand is that all Musk was doing was essentially asking the best of the best to return, not those who were recently fired due to the Biden Administration's DEI-forced hires or others who were let go. As I wrote literally earlier this week, when it comes to airline safety, fliers don't care whatsoever about what race a pilot or crew member or aviation personnel may be - they just want the most qualified for the job to keep everyone safe.

Apparently, that was a bit too difficult for Khaotic Keith Olbermann to let go, so he then focused his attention on some MAGA stars and even CNN commentator Scott Jennings, who, God forbid, is the only one on that desolate network who stands up for anything!

HAS ANYONE SEEN OLBERMANN IN PUBLIC IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?

"OMG fascist bobbleheads like @DC_Draino and @LauraLoomer who've enslaved themselves to Elon Musk are complaining about an unelected judge with dual citizenship and potential conflicts of interest MUSK HAS DUAL CITIZENSHIP, IS A WALKING CONFLICT OF INTERESTS, AND IS UNELECTED," Olbermann ranted - capital letters and all.

Hey Kartoon Keith, just because Elon may be spearheading DOGE and *gasps* having people write 5 accomplishments that they did at their job, he doesn't have the same power as a federal judge, sorry to break it to you.

And as far as the voice of sanity over at CNN in Scott Jennings?

Well, turns out he doesn't live up to Olbermann's standards - which might be a good thing for Scott, saying about the CNN commentator: "He's already proved himself to be an untalented and undisciplined actor."

Well, that settles that then!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KEITH OLBERMANN'S LATEST RANTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow