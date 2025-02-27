Elon Musk Sets One Big Rule For His Daily Show Appearance

Elon Musk vs Jon Stewart?

That's what the public may be getting soon after the Twitter X owner and Stewart's The Daily Show were going back and forth on the social media platform about having Musk on as a possible guest.

And it looks like it may actually happen - with one stipulation, of course.

ELON CALLED OUT STEWART FOR MOCKING HIS DOGE PROGRAM

After Jon Stewart ripped Musk's DOGE governmental accountability program on his show earlier this week, Musk tweeted that he'd be willing to go on the late night political "comedy" show to explain to them why they were off base with their comments, so long as the full interview aired unedited.

"We'd be delighted!" responded The Daily Show.

Musk, however, then had one more stipulation - it would also have to simulcast live on Twitter X.

MUSK VS STEWART WOULD BE GREAT

Honestly, this would be awesome to see and we need this to happen and not turn out like that Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight that never came to be.

As we've seen with his various appearances on Joe Rogan's podcast or Bill Maher's show, Elon is willing to face the hard questions and explain his side of the story - most recently, taking plenty of reporters' questions while standing alongside President Trump at the White House.

Although Jon Stewart can be "Jon Stewart" at times, he still is one of the smarter late night political commentators out there (even if he is wrong many times).

This is a perfect opportunity for Elon to step up and not only show, but prove to the liberals how they are wrong with some of the lies that they are spewing regarding Elon, DOGE, illegal immigration and the country itself.

