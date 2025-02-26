Trump Rips Private Jet Pilot That Nearly Caused Catastrophic Crash

President Trump is calling for the pilot of a private jet that nearly caused a horrific crash at Chicago's Midway International Airport on Tuesday to be suspended.

"Great job by the Southwest Pilots in Chicago. A nearly tragic close call. Perhaps suspend the pilots' license of the other plane, who must have been "sleeping!,"" the President wrote on his Truth Social account. His message comes just a day after video went viral of a Southwest jet having to abort a landing just feet from touching down on the runway due to the private jet moving in front of it on the runway.

The airplanes only missed each other by an estimated 250 feet.

FAR TOO MANY AIRLINE INCIDENTS IN RECENT MONTHS

The scary footage was just the latest incident in what has become an all-too-frequent example of airport and airplane mishaps in recent weeks, leading many American fliers to wonder "What the heck is going on?"

Clearly, President Trump understands the frustrations and concerns that many are having with his Truth Social post ripping the private jet pilot. Earlier Wednesday, NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy told Fox & Friends that preliminary investigations show that the private jet was responsible after they failed to follow the instructions they were being given by Midway's air traffic controllers.

"The Flexjet crew [were instructed] to line up and wait and hold short of runway 31C, which Southwest was landing on, and they failed to do so," Homendy told Fox. The FAA has also put blame on the private jet by saying that it "entered the runway without authorization," but is still continuing its investigation.

Earlier this month, a Black Hawk military helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane that was attempting to land at Washington DC's Reagan National Airport in which 67 people were killed. In a press conference the following day, President Trump called out the helicopter pilots for wrongly flying higher than they were allowed to, as well as questioning the conduct of the air traffic controllers, many of whom the President said were hired because of the previous Biden Administration's DEI mandates. An investigation is still ongoing for further clarification as to who was at fault for the crash.

Tuesday's near-fatal miss at Chicago Midway once again brings into question why it seems that there is a disconnect happening across the aviation industry right now.

The bottom line is, anybody flying doesn't give a damn about diversity or inclusion for the pilots. They don't care what color they are, nor where they are from. We simply want the most skilled pilots and flight crew for the job so that we can all arrive at our destinations safely.

We need to stop the incompetence and errors that are currently happening way too frequently and get this under control.

