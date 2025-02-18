Delta Plane Flips Over & Turns Into A Fireball On Toronto Runway

The aviation world was rocked yet again Monday when a Minneapolis to Toronto Delta flight ended up in a fireball and upside down when it came to a rest a runway.

All 80 passengers aboard the flight into Toronto survived the crash that left three critically injured, but not life-threatening, including a young child who was transported to a Toronto hospital. In total, 18 passengers were treated for injuries, according to Fox News Digital.

Video shot from the runway shows the CRJ-900 jet with its landing gear down as it comes into Toronto, but what appears to be a normal landing quickly went "sideways," as one passenger told Canadian network CBC.

The plane turns into an inferno and flips upside down before coming to a rest with passengers suspended from the ceiling while buckled into their seats.

"The next thing I know, there was kind of a blink, I was upside down and still strapped in," passenger Peter Carlson told CBC.

"It was cement and metal. The absolute initial feeling is just need to get out of this."

The Canadian Press further reports that the air traffic control tower alerted pilots to air flow "bumps" that could cause problems.

"Toronto in the winter with high, gusty winds, it could be very challenging," J. Joseph, a 29-year pilot and Marine Corp veteran told the Canadian outlet. "Those high winds and with regard to runway alignment, perhaps crosswind components in winds extremely strong from the left of the right of the aircraft, present certain challenges to the pilots.

"I’ve got 30,000 hours of flying airplanes. It never gets easy. I don’t care how much experience you have. Every set of circumstances is different, and the conditions change very dynamically."