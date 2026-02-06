Kay Adams Covers Up With The World's Tiniest Towel, AOC Turns On America For Two Reasons & Babe Ruth Ate WHAT?

Also, the NFL peed all over themselves last night.

Super Bowl Friday. We've made it. The libs let us get here, and now there is NO turning back. Final Football Friday of the season. Our last one until the Friday before Week 0. For those keeping track at home, that's 203 days.

What a depressing thing to keep track of. 203 days! For those who really want to be sad, July 18th was 203 days AGO. So, that's how long we have to wait for another Football Friday to roll around after today. From last July to now. That's so long. So sad.

But, we're not here to be sad today. This is a good day. Any Friday is a good day, and it will be treated as such as long as I'm teaching this class. Let's roll.

Welcome to Friday Nightcaps — the one where Kay Adams rocks the NFL Honors in just a towel (second towel class in a row!).

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, those very same NFL Honors last night were next-level embarrassing on many levels, and there's an AOC video going mega-viral on the internet today for a couple of reasons. I can't put my finger on them, though!

Grab you a pint of whiskey and some ginger ale to commemorate Babe Ruth's birthday — he would've turned 131 today! — and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

NFL Honors Last Night Was Unfathomably Bad

I found myself in a Babe Ruth wormhole this morning (this job is unpredictable, I tell ya), and discovered his daily eating habits. No idea where that comes from, or how true it is, but it's a wild little ride nonetheless.

I'd be zonked out by 9 a.m. every day. I'd be like a grizzly bear in hibernation. Whiskey drink in the morning with steak, four eggs, fried potatoes and a pot of coffee?

I feel bad for Babe's plumber, assuming they existed back then. Could you IMAGINE what that first poop of the day felt like? Eggs, whiskey, and an entire pot of coffee? I'd like to try this out one time. Maybe this summer when the #content is pretty sparse.

I want to do the Babe Ruth challenge. Someone remind me when we get through Pride month.

OK, let's get this class started. The NFL's awards show was last night, and — I'm not kidding — it was maybe the worst thing I have ever witnessed:

What A Week Of #Content!

It's all just so bad. And so embarrassing. And, frankly, sort of a slap in the face to the actual winners. I'm not one to do the whole "act professional" bit here at OutKick. I'm usually the guy on the other side of it.

BUT…

These are real awards, you know? Like… the actual NFL awards. The stuff players will re-watch and revisit throughout their careers. The clips they'll show their kids one day when they're old enough.

And we got "Mike Verbal" and whatever painfully unfunny name(s) Druski tried to say for a bit that lasted wayyyyyyyy too long.

How do you not pronounce "Mike Vrabel" correctly? I don't know a thing about Tiffany Haddish, but I have to assume she's an idiot. That's the only explanation. Maybe give it a few test-runs in the back first. Is it that hard? Silly.

And then the Madden clips. WHAT are we doing here? Why in the hell is the NFL mixing in MADDEN clips during a highlight video? There are actual highlights to use! This wasn't a COVID season. The games weren't canceled. We had 17 weeks of actual games to pick from!

The Roger Goodell bit was beyond painful. Goodell is already an awkward guy, though, so I don't blame him. It's not his fault. That's not his wheelhouse. Still, it was tough to sit through.

Frankly, the only — and I mean ONLY — good part of the night was Kay Adams. She bats leadoff today!

What A TAKE, AOC & The Pats Are Gonna Win, Aren't They?

Solid first week of February. It wasn't easy, but y'all made it work. Nicely done. Couple thoughts …

1. Welcome to class, Kaylee Pond! Good to see spring sports are starting. Softball. Then baseball. I can see the end of winter in sight! It's close. Of course, it's also 72 in Florida today, and I'm golfing, so perhaps my view is a bit skewed.

2. Larry Fitzgerald really played with possibly the worst group of quarterbacks ever assembled, outside of Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer. He might be the most first ballot wide receiver of all time based on that list alone.

3. I can't stop looking at that Kay Adams picture from 2012, which is saying a lot given she's in a towel in the picture right above it.

4. Good to have Dale Jr. in class. We're nine days away from the Daytona 500. Cannot wait.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Friday night. First up? What a TAKE here from Cowherd!

He's right, you know. Miami was famously frigid in the 70s. San Francisco was basically Hoth in the 80s. Dallas was in an Ice Age for most of the 90s. When you're right, you're right. Well done, Colin!

Next? I have a sinking feeling in my stomach that New England's gonna win this thing. I've seen this movie before. I've lived it many times.

The entire world is on Seattle right now. I've never seen so much agreement on one side in a Super Bowl. That scares the bejesus out of me.

You're telling me we all trust Sam Darnold this much? SAM DARNOLD? This dude has seen ghosts before, and he could very easily see them again.

I don't like it, at all. My official pick: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21. I'm scared.

OK, that's it for today — and this week! Good work, everyone. I know Trump posted something dumb on Truth Social at midnight and that has the world on fire today. Instead, we're going to end class with this clip of AOC that has gone mega-viral this week.

I can't figure out why.

See you Monday.

