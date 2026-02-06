This Year's 'NFL Honors' Was One Of The Most Embarrassing, Disrespectful Things I've Seen

Look, I hate piling on the NFL, because it's my favorite league. I love football. I love the NFL. I love it all. This hurts.

But, fair is fair. I HAVE to be fair here. My word is my bond. If I lose your trust, I lose my job. So, I'm going to be fair on this cold, pre-Super Bowl Friday …

Last night's NFL Honors show was – and I'm not exaggerating – maybe the most embarrassing few hours in the history of award shows. I know. That's a big bar to set, given the insufferable snobs at The Grammy's were complete morons earlier this week. I get it.

But what I witnessed Thursday night out in Gavin Newsom's California was nothing short of a debacle. Obviously, I didn't watch it live. I have a life. And standards. But I did see clips circulating the internet all evening, and I was more and more flabbergasted by each one.

Cancel this show, NFL. Fast:

The NFL probably should just end this

I don't even know where to begin. It's all just so bad. And so embarrassing. And, frankly, sort of a slap in the face to the actual winners.

These are real awards, you know. Like … the actual NFL awards. The stuff players will re-watch and revisit throughout their careers. The clips they'll show their kids one day when they're old enough.

And we got "Mike Verbal" and whatever painfully unfunny name(s) Druski tried to say for a bit that lasted wayyyyyyyy too long.

How do you not pronounce "Mike Vrabel" correctly? I don't know a thing about Tiffany Haddish, but I have to assume she's an idiot. That's the only explanation. Maybe give it a few test-runs in the back first. Is it that hard? Silly.

And then the Madden clips. WHAT are we doing here? Why in the hell is the NFL mixing in MADDEN clips during a highlight video? There are actual highlights to use! This wasn't a COVID season. The games weren't canceled. We had 17 weeks of actual games to pick from!

Why did they need to weave clips from a VIDEO GAME into those highlights? Again, embarrassing.

The Roger Goodell bit was beyond painful. Goodell is already an awkward guy, though, so I don't blame him. It's not his fault. That's not his wheelhouse. Still, it was tough to sit through.

As for the fake crowd noise, I have no idea if that's true or not, but I assume it is given nobody in their right mind could ever clap for that crap. No self-respecting human would cheer for any of it. I'd walk out so fast, heads would spin.

I'd say hi to Kay Adams first, and then I'd leave. End of story. End of show.