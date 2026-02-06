Martha Stewart Drops The Hammer On HBO's Gay Hockey Show

Martha Stewart is NOT turned on by HBO's gay hockey show, "Heated Rivalry." And that's your Super Bowl coverage for today!

Stewart, 84, sat down with Kay Adams Friday on Super Bowl row. Adams, an OutKick fan-favorite because she's A) hot, B) a pistol, and C) mildly based, asked Martha about her late-night viewing habits. She floated "Heated Rivalry" as a potential option because the Olympics are here, and that means we've got hockey right around the corner.

For those who don't know, that's HBO's "HOT NEW SHOW" that they claim is the greatest thing since sliced bread, even though they can't provide any real data that anyone watches it. But, it's unfathomably woke and progressive, so it's a hit in their eyes.

Anyway, it sounds like you can put Martha firmly in the "no" camp on this one:

Martha is NOT a fan of Heated Rivalry

Kay: Hockey is part of the Olympics. Are you watching Heated Rivalry at all to get set for covering hockey in the Olympics?

Martha: I tried. It doesn't turn me on. That's not my stuff.

That's our girl(s)! Take that, HBO! You've lost Martha and Kay. Two absolute pioneers of the influencer game right now. It's over.

Full disclosure: I obviously haven't watched this show. I'm not sure there is enough money on the planet to get me to watch a show described as a "gay sports romance" by Google's AI bot. Although, if Bitcoin keeps tanking, I may have a price tag soon enough.

Anyway, HBO swears everyone is watching it, which prompted OutKick to do some Big J digging on it last month. This is a little snippet from Dan Z's article, which pissed off the #MOB:

Measuring streaming popularity is difficult because most platforms don’t publish comparable viewing totals. But there is at least one widely used public yardstick: Nielsen’s weekly Streaming Top 10, which ranks programs by total minutes viewed on television in the United States.

In the week of Nov. 24–Nov. 30, 2025 (the show’s debut window), Heated Rivalry does not appear on Nielsen’s Top 10 list.

UPDATE: Nielsen released streaming ratings for the week of Dec. 8-Dec. 14. Heated Rivalry does not appear in any of the Top 10 lists, but IT: Welcome to Derry appears on both the overall Top 10 list and the acquired title Top 10 list.

SECOND UPDATE: Nielsen released streaming ratings for the week of Dec. 15-Dec. 21. Heated Rivalry does not appear in any of the Top 10 lists, but IT: Welcome to Derry appears on both the overall Top 10 list and the acquired title Top 10 list.

OutKick reached out to HBO and asked if the company would share the numbers. If Heated Rivalry is truly a "global phenomenon" that belongs in the "Top 10 Series Today" day after day, surely HBO would quickly turn over the viewership numbers to back that up.

Except, they didn't. Max declined to share viewership totals for Heated Rivalry.

Hilarious. We live in just the best times. I'm sure Dan's email just got lost!

PS: ‘Welcome to Derry’ was the best show on TV last year. Credit to HBO Max for that one – they nailed it.

Anyway, Martha's NOT turned on by the gay hockey show on HBO Max. Neither is Kay, judging by her giggling.

Happy Super Bowl Friday!