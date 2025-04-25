Katy Perry's New Tour Might Be One of The Worst Things I've Ever Seen

"Send her back to space!"

That's what many are saying on social media after Katy Perry launched her "Lifetimes Tour" on Thursday night in pure out-of-this-world, "What was she thinking?" fashion. It truly is that cringe.

One person summed up the 40-year-old's dance routines and performance by tweeting, "Maybe instead of going to space she should have been rehearsing her fight scene moves a little more." Perry, of course, made national headlines last week after being a part of the first all-women's spaceflight when she joined Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin flight. After being criticized by what seemed like everyone, even Wendy's, a source closer to her told People that Katy deserved an apology, which only made her even more disconnected and a point of focus for more online trolls.

KATY PERRY'S TOUR KICK OFF CAME ACROSS AS CHEAP AND OUT OF TOUCH

"I've heard pregnant hippopotamus sing better than Katy Perry," one person tweeted, which is quite a visual of words.

Another video quickly went viral mocking the "Fireworks" singer for a set that appeared extremely cost-cutting and cheap, as she runs around with what looks like a bootleg Star Wars lightsaber and fights off dancers that are dressed as ghosts. Very riveting, let me tell ya!

If that doesn't make sense to you, don't worry, because the crowd also had no idea what was going on as the former American Idol judge continues to trend across social media for all the wrong reasons.

"When Katy Perry isn't too busy being an astronaut or solving world hunger, she's on stage sharing her talents with the entire world," another account mockingly wrote while including a video of the pop singer awkwardly doing a robot-type dance as if we're in the 80's again.

The good news for fans is that many of them may not be affected by Katy's lackluster and laughable concert… because many of them aren't going to the shows in the first place. Some shows still remained nearly 50% unsold in recent weeks, coming off of the pop singer's disastrous "143" album release, which tanked worse than Snow White in movie theaters.

All I know is I can't wait until whoever runs the Wendy's social media account wakes up, because they will have QUITE a treasure trove of content if they choose to continue their back and forth with Perry.