Joe Rogan Hilariously Mocks Female Celebrities' Little Trip To Space: WATCH

Joe Rogan doesn't seem overly impressed with Katy Perry and her friends going to space.

The music superstar, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen went to space on April 14th on a Blue Origin flight.

The entire trip lasted a grand total of 10 minutes and 21 seconds. You can't even cook a frozen pizza in that amount of time, but it's apparently enough time to make you an astronaut in 2025.

Joe Rogan mocks Katy Perry and other celebrities going to space.

While many on the internet appeared impressed by the clear publicity stunt, the popular UFC commentator, podcaster and comedian wasn't among them.

"Let's not minimize. Let's not minimize the sacrifice they made for a great nation. For the world, in fact. For the world. They're profoundly different. They're profoundly different now," Rogan sarcastically said in an episode released over the weekend with Tim Dillon.

Rogan also noted that actual astronauts undergo extreme physical changes after extended times in space. Something tells me that won't be a problem for Katy Perry and her friends after being up there for less than 11 minutes.

You can watch Rogan's comments in the video below starting around 2:30, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is going to space cool? Sure, and if I was a billionaire, maybe I'd do it too. Probably not, but you never know.

The issue is, we have people acting like this was an era-defining moment because a bunch of female celebrities spent less than an NBA quarter in space.

Read the following that appeared in Forbes:

"America’s first all-female space crew in more than 60 years of human spaceflight launched aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31—a self-flying rocket, immediately became a cultural flashpoint. While Blue Origin framed it as empowering, groundbreaking, and long overdue, the mission triggered a wave of skepticism, and hot takes on feminism, fame, and who gets to literally and figuratively take up space."

I'm sorry, but we're now calling a bunch of celebrities not actually flying the rocket a "space crew?" That seems……like a significant stretch.

Flying on a plane doesn't make you a pilot. How does riding on a rocket controlled from the ground make you part of a "space crew"?

Spoiler: It doesn't.

We can admit something is neat without hyping it up into something it's not. It's not complicated, folks. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.