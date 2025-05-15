Katherine Webb Surfaces At Celebrity Golf Event, SI Swimsuit Model Xandra Pohl & The Celtics Are Still Alive

The Boston Celtics are still alive

For those of you who missed it, Joe made the call to the bullpen earlier this week for me to cover Thursday's Screencaps. He hit the road to cover Pete Rose Night in Cincinnati.

While he was out gathering content and watching the White Sox defeat the Reds on Pete Rose Night, I had my eyes on one game and one game only last night. That was, of course, Game 5 of the Knicks and Celtics series.

I'm not a fan of either team, but I did notice earlier in the day on Wednesday that noted Knicks fan Kylie Jenner, who had watched New York take a 3-1 lead courtside at Game 4, called the series for New York and said they would close it out in Game 5.

How confident was she that the series was over? She took a girl's trip to Turks and Caicos and put on a gold bikini at the beach. That sort of victory lap when the series isn’t over put even more pressure on the Knicks.

Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, an actual Knicks fan, wasn’t taking any such victory lap or calling the series over before Game 5. He was courtside in Boston watching his team get their ass handed to them.

Sure, Jayson Tatum tore his achilles and had surgery, but this is the defending NBA champions the Knicks are up against. A 3-1 lead guarantees nothing. Knicks fans found that out on Wednesday night went Boston handed them a 25-point loss.

You can blame the loss on Kylie Jenner if you'd like. The gold bikini victory lap at the beach when the series isn’t over is pretty insane. But this isn’t her fault.

If the Knicks really have what it takes, then they should be able to rise to the occasion. The moment shouldn’t be too big for them. There shouldn’t be such a thing as added pressure.

The series heads back to New York for Game 6 on Friday night. If there was added pressure heading into last night's game, there's going to be even more for this game.

The Knicks can't allow the Celtics to tie this series up.

Is this the worst towing job of all-time?

Earlier this week, a car was spotted being towed backwards in Houston. That's not an ideal way to tow a vehicle that's hooked to a chain and being dragged down the highway by an SUV.

According to Houston police, a man called his girlfriend to come tow his car after it broke down on the side of the road. That was his first mistake.

His second came when he hooked his car up to her SUV backwards. You might get away with it if you hook the front of your car up to the back of another one with a chain.

There's plenty that can still go wrong there too. You have to sit in the car being towed by the chain to steer and brake, which to his credit he tried to do during this backwards tow job too.

Unfortunately for this guy, KHOU 11 News reports, at some point an axle broke, and the car was impossible to steer after that. It was being dragged behind the SUV completely out of control.

The girlfriend kept driving despite the fact that the car was swerving wildly behind her, which I'd argue is a pretty good reason to call it quits. You have to at the very least slow down. She eventually stopped, but the damage had already been done.

"It was crazy, I thought they was [about to] fight, I thought he was going to jump on the driver. He was yelling at the lady, he hit his hood," a witness said after the SUV finally stopped.

"She was trying to talk to him, but he didn’t want to hear nothing of it. He was like, 'you messed up my car, you [messed] up my car.'"

The insane tow job, maybe the worst tow job of all-time, didn’t result in a citation for either driver, according to the Houston police. I guess ruining your car is punishment enough.

It would be anyway, if the man whose car was destroyed didn’t also have an out-of-state warrant. Talk about a terrible day.

His car breaks down, he tries to avoid paying for a tow truck and ends up causing even more damage to his car, and he realizes his girlfriend is out of her mind.

Then, to top it all off, he gets arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Baseball Glove for Adults

- Scott M. writes:

Sean

Hope the weekend has been a mother of a weekend.

My 2 cents on adults bringing baseball gloves to games. 100% agree. Mainly because the ones that do bring them miss the balls that are hit to them making their embarrassment even greater.

Bare hand or jammed/broken finger on a screaming line drive is the sign of adulthood.

I'm heading to Citi Feild to Mets take on my Dodgers. Have the corner seat (seat view attached) down the left field foul line. Hands, hat, body that ball will be mine.

SeanJo

Hey Scott, I hope you enjoyed the game. Obviously, I agree. If you want a baseball at a game as a grown man, you need to sacrifice a finger or the palm of your hand. Something.

Otherwise, the ball belongs to the kids. Let them enjoy trying to catch a ball in the stands off the bat of a Major League Baseball player.

Grown men with mitts at the game

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Fair point, but here's the rub - and it's similar to the trick or treating conundrum: Just what IS the cut-off age?

I was still taking my mitt to Padres and Reds game in college IF I was sitting in the outfield bleachers with a realistic chance of snagging a ball (never did, however).

It's like trick-or-treatters - when I was growing up in the 1960s and '70s, the rule of thumb was 12. Today, I see college kids coming around and I still toss candy in their bag - as a friend put it, at least if they're trick or treating they're not causing actual mayhem.

Now, the baseball mitt question doesn't have the crime prevention overtones that the trick or treating question does, but when exactly is the cut-off age?

SeanJo

Hey Jim, thanks for weighing in. I don’t think it's that hard at all. If you're a grown man, 18 and above, no gloves for you.

It's not a matter of whether the glove will help. It most certainly will in some cases. The balls in the stands should be for the kids. If you grab one, barehanded, then you earned it.

If a ball hits your hand, and you drop it, then a kid picks it up, great. You slowed it down, and it ended up where it should have.

No ketchup on hot dogs

- Tom Q writes:

Even Dirty Harry agrees… Tom Q

SeanJo

When Dirty Harry agrees with you, you're on the right track. I stand by what I said on Sunday. Grown men shouldn’t bring gloves to baseball games.

Coke is for adults, Pepsi is for children. Mustard on a hot dog is the only way to eat them once you reach adulthood. Ketchup is also for children.

--------

That's it for this call to the bullpen. Have a great Thursday and best of luck mowing. As a reminder, I'll be out of action this Sunday. Joe will be on to keep the streak alive.

I'll be back on Sunday Screencaps duty the following Sunday. Until then, feel free to send me your meat and anything else you want. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

