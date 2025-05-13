Jayson Tatum Tears Achilles, Undergoes Surgery To Sideline Boston Star For Foreseeable Future

Jayson Tatum will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery for a torn right Achilles, an injury he sustained Monday night against the New York Knicks.

Tatum’s late-game injury, which appeared severe from the outset, sealed Boston’s fate in a night where they fought to overcome a 3-1 series deficit. The Celtics lost 121-113 and now face the loss of Tatum for what could be a year-long recovery.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the surgery news less than a day after Tatum’s devastating injury. No confirmation of the torn right Achilles emerged until the surgery announcement.

Boston’s top star delivered a valiant performance against New York, posting 42 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

The unfortunate play occurred in the final moments of Game 4, with the Celtics trailing by a significant margin. Jaylen Brown lost possession, and Tatum dove for the loose ball. Pushing off his right foot, he collapsed awkwardly, writhing in pain. He required assistance to leave the court and was wheeled to the locker room in a wheelchair, visibly emotional, signaling the injury was far more serious than a twisted ankle.

Tatum’s return timetable raises concerns, as he could miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

READ: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Suffers Devastating, Non-Contact Injury

The Celtics, now under new ownership, were poised for a major offseason shake-up, per the always-chatty NBA media.

With Tatum sidelined, Boston may need to pause any plans for the future until their six-time All-Star returns.

We didn’t say much," said Jaylen Brown after the game. "Felt like there wasn’t a lot to say. Obviously, [Tatum], everybody’s concerned with him."

Knicks star Jalen Brunson also commented on Tatum's injury after the game.

"Obviously, we want to go out there and compete, but when a player of his caliber goes down and he is rolling in pain, you know something is wrong," Brunson said. "That’s why I gave my thoughts and prayers because you don’t want to see something like that ever."

Boston goes back to TD Garden on Wednesday for an elimination game against the 3-1 Knicks.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela