Lindsey Vonn Has Entered Her Cowgirl Era, Hannah White Pops Up At The ACM Awards & A Hockey Buzzer Beater

Happy Mother's Day

If you're one of the lucky ones who has to make sure you have a gift from a small child for your wife, I hope you remembered that today is Mother's Day. How could you forget? It's not really a day anymore. It's turned into an entire weekend.

As was the case last year, I didn’t have to do any heavy lifting on the gift front this year either. I'm a terrible gift giver. I don’t deny that and my wife has stopped trying to turn me into a good one. I save one or two spots throughout the year to surprise her with a decent gift.

If I'm being honest, it's one spot and it's Christmas. This is a recent development too. We're talking about this decent gift-giving run taking place over the last couple of years.

Anyway, back to the Mother's Day gift. My wife picked up whatever she wanted again and that was her gift again this year. I switched it up from a card to some flowers that I had my youngest pick out and that was that.

Another successful Mother's Day in the books. I expect we'll have something very similar taking place next year too, and the year after that and so on. Happy Mother’s Day.

Goal at the buzzer

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped the first two games at home to start their second round series against the Edmonton Oilers. They were on the verge of heading into overtime in Edmonton on Saturday night after a late goal by the Oilers tied the game up.

The goal shifted some momentum to the home team and woke up the crowd. They were prepared to carry that momentum into overtime and go up 3-0 in the series. Then a Vegas goal at the buzzer completely silenced the crowd.

The crowd was in a state of shock after a goal snuck in with .04 seconds on the clock.

What was the goalie doing here? All he had to do was sit back and, by any means necessary, stop what was the last shot of regulation. He instead opened the net up by going out to meet the player with the puck.

Reilly Smith took advantage of the opening and flicked the puck towards the open net. It goes off an Oilers player's stick and into the net. Game over.

The series is now 2-1 Edmonton instead of 3-0. The Oilers can’t drop another one at home and make this an even series going back to Vegas. That would be a tough pill to swallow, which brings up an obvious question.

When do you break out rally boobs? Is it too early to do so in the second round? Is it too early in this series? The Dallas Stars had theirs behind the bench in the first round, but that was a Game 7.

There's an argument to be made that Monday night would be the perfect time. If you're an Oilers fan, you want to get the momentum back on your side.

You want to head back to Vegas with a win at home in the series under your belt. We shall see if it's time for Edmonton.

Good news for fans of Ted

It's been almost 10 years since Ted 2 hit movie theaters. Up until January 2024, when the prequel series arrived on Peacock, it didn’t look like we would see much from America's favorite pot-smoking teddy bear.

The prequel was successful and was picked up for a second season and Peacock, the Hollywood Reporter reports, has greenlit an animated Ted series that will be set after the two movies.

Seth MacFarlane will continue to voice Ted. But that's not all. Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth are also going to be reprising their roles from the Ted movies.

Judge me if you must, but I'll be in my Thunder Buddy costume for the first episode of this whenever it arrives on Peacock. Yes, they exist and yes, I have one.

Woman allegedly shoved nachos down her wife's pants

Let's take a trip down to Port St. Lucie, Florida, where a late-night snack took a wild turn. The Port St. Lucie Police Department says officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of May 3.

FOX 11 reports that the incident began when a woman who was on the phone with her friend heard the friend's wife allegedly physically assaulting her.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Allyson Swan, the 39-year-old suspect. She told police that everything was fine and that her wife was in a "drunken rage."

The alleged victim, Swan's wife, had a different version of events. She says she was making some nachos in the kitchen when her wife made comments about eating late and her weight.

A heated argument started and then Swan allegedly grabbed some of the nachos and shoved them down her wife's pants. There were also claims of hair pulling, fingers shoved in a mouth and a head being slammed on the floor multiple times.

Officers did take note of the nacho cheese on the alleged victim's pants as well as a hole in the wall that was said to have been made during the incident.

Swan, who was arrested and charged with battery causing bodily harm, denied the allegations and said her wife had thrown a plate of nachos then rolled around in them.

Best of luck to these two.

Grown men shouldn't bring gloves to baseball games

Most people saw this video and thought it was adorable. I'm not most people. The first thing I thought was they shouldn’t have allowed this guy into the stadium with a glove.

I have a few things that I live by and one of them is that grown men shouldn’t have gloves at baseball games. I understand he would have missed this ball without the glove, but that means the ball wasn’t meant for him or his daughter.

You catch the ball with your bare hands as a grown man, or you don’t get to keep it. The ball was meant for a kid with a glove. No matter how hilarious the responses to this stance that I receive, I'll never change my mind.

That goes for a few other of these "unwritten rules" that are simply the way things are. Coke is for adults, Pepsi is for children. Mustard on a hot dog is also for adults and ketchup, you guessed it, is the way kids eat it.

I get it some people are going to disagree. I've weighed in on the grown men shouldn't bring gloves to games, an absolute fact by the way, many times. I get a ton of likes on those comments.

I also get some people arguing against it. Which is fine, people are allowed to be wrong. Occasionally, I'll get a comment that makes me laugh out loud.

Props to this woman, who was by far the winner of the funniest comment in my last couple of grown men shouldn’t bring gloves to games responses. She wrote, "Sean, your eyes are too close together. You probably shouldn't be allowed to post comments. That Dad's daughter will cherish that ball."

I have to say I've never heard that my eyes are too close together before. Much like the little girl will cherish that ball, I will cherish this comment. This is why I'll never stop fighting the good fight against grown men with gloves at games, and Pepsi, and ketchup.

Snakes

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

I've had really good luck not having snakes slithering up my shorts and latching onto my junk with their fangs by occupying hotel pools with a swim-up bar. If I want fresh mussels and clams, then I just go to a seafood restaurant that has them.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

As is normally the case with your emails, Paul, this is an excellent point. You're rarely going to find a snake trying to bite your junk in a hotel pool with a swim-up bar.

There's no need for this guy to be putting his dong in danger the way he was. Go to a seafood restaurant for fresh mussels and clams.

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Busy week and weekend. Here’s the grilling highlights. Wings and salmon for lunch, carne asada, and grilled corn 🌽 on the cob.

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

I love the dedication, John. I tossed some hot dogs on - ate them with mustard like an adult - last night. Nothing special on my end. I just wanted to fire the grill up.

There was rain in the forecast so we decided on something quick and easy. It doesn’t get much quicker or easier than hot dogs.

That's it for this Sunday's edition of Screencaps. Next weekend I'll be off on that trip I had to reschedule from earlier this year. So I'll see everyone the following Sunday. Send me your meat and anything else. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

