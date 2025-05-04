Instagram Model Natalie Gauvreau Brought Her 'Lucky Charms' Behind The Dallas Stars Bench For Game 7

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer had history on his side ahead of Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. He also had superfan Natalie Gauvreau over his shoulder behind the bench providing backup.

The Instagram model and legend of the internet content game wasn’t going to let her boys do battle alone. Not with the season on the line. She shows up to Game 7s to provide that late game spark. The extra motivation that can win a game.

There's an argument to be made that if Natalie Gauvreau aka Sexy Nat G isn’t behind the Dallas bench for this game that the Stars would have ended up losing. They needed every bit of late game motivation to win Game 7.

Well before the opening face-off, Nat G let fans know that she was going to be posted up in her regular spot behind the Stars bench. She wrote on Instagram, "Jammer time behind the #starsbench tonight!"

"Well it's official. The boys need backup," she announced on TikTok prior to Game 7. "So I'm bringing their lucky charms behind the bench tonight. Game 7. Let's go Stars!"

Natalie Gauvreau had the internet's attention from behind the Dallas Stars bench

Sexy Nat G was absolutely correct in assuming the team needed their "lucky charms" in the building. As is the case when she's in attendance, social media noticed her boobs early on.

She had delivered on her promise to attend. Now it was time to deliver on sending the Stars to the second round. The prospects of that didn’t look good early on in the third period.

The Colorado Avalanche had just scored and gone up 2-0. From then on, it was down to business for Natalie and the lucky charms.

If DeBeor was going to remain undefeated in Game 7s, his team was going to have to dig deep, use the behind the bench motivation to their advantage and start putting the puck in the back of the net.

Mikko Rantanen got the Stars on the board, then added another to tie the game at 2 all against his former team. He wasn’t finished and neither were the Stars.

When all was said and done, Rantanen had a hat trick, Dallas had four goals, DeBeor was 9-0 in Game 7, and Natalie Gauvreau and her lucky charms had delivered.

You have to love playoff hockey. Everything from the hitting to the behind the bench action is better. Best of luck to Sexy Nat G and the Stars in the second round.