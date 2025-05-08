Viral Video Serves As Nightmare Fuel As Snake Slides Up A Dude's Shorts & Bites Him In The Dong

This video gives a whole new meaning to the term trouser snake. It shows a man squatting in water moving his hands around as if he's looking for something when, all of a sudden, he jumps back in pain.

As he stands, he reveals that there's a snake hanging out his shorts that appears to have bitten his dong. The clip then cuts to him on land still struggling to get the snake to let go.

The video, which has more than 3.6 million likes and who knows how many millions of views, is pure nightmare fuel. Nobody in their right mind wants a snake to slide up their pants and bite their penis.

There's a chance this guy isn't in his right mind and by that I mean he had the snake bite his junk on purpose. He's a video creator out of Indonesia who goes by the name Jejak Si Aden on several social media platforms. He has several videos of his encounters with snakes.

This particular video he jokingly captioned "Because I rarely use it 😂," an obvious reference to his dong. He then directed people to a longer version of the video he posted on YouTube.

This guy getting bit in the dong might not be as innocent as he looks here

On the longer version on YouTube, it shows him trying several times to get the snake to release his penis before finally freeing it from the snake.

He captioned that version, "In this video the story is that I wanted to look for freshwater mussels or clams in the pond to process, but instead of getting a lot of mussels, I was bitten by a large snake right in the sensitive area."

At first, I thought we had one of the unluckiest guys in the world. He's out minding his own business looking for mussels or clams, then he's attacked out of nowhere by a vicious penis-biting snake.

After taking a look around at some of his other content, I'm not so sure. I know it sounds crazy. Why would he have a snake bite him in the junk on purpose? Certainly not for views.

I can’t say for sure, but he does get bitten by snakes all the time and somehow this isn’t the first time a snake has bitten his dong.

There's another video of a snake getting a mouth full on his Instagram. What are the chances this just happened to him more than once?