Kamala Harris Threatens Democrats With A Tease That Has Republicans Foaming At The Mouth

A Saturday tradition unlike any other …

Nope. Not college football. Nothing to do with GameDay, Big Noon, McAfee's kicking segment, or Lane Kiffin-to-UF rumors.

This is about Kamala Harris' ongoing book tour, which, frankly, is my favorite thing going right now. I've written about the former VP for WEEKS now. Every weekend, she gives me new #content.

One week, she's slurring her way through a campus book store. The next, she's giggling away with Hillary Clinton on stage. It's the best. I can't get enough of it. Inject it straight into my veins.

This particular Saturday, Kamala took her act overseas in an interview with the BBC. Better yet, she teased ANOTHER White House run, which is maybe the best news for Republicans this year.

Please, Kamala … DO IT!

Do it, Kamala!

Incredible. God, I need this. Please run again. Kamala vs. JD Vance would be an even bigger bloodbath than last year. What a gift for conservatives and for MAGA. I think JD's gonna be hard to beat in 2028, but with Kamala going against him? Curtains. Call it a day. Shut it down.

What a typical word-salad answer from Kamala, too. Just so on point, it hurts. She says a ton, but also says absolutely nothing of substance at the same time.

Her answer to the questions about the polls? Complete nonsense, and then the clip just awkwardly ends with these two staring at each other in silence. The best.

What a bad look for the Dems. They have literally nobody to trot out there in 2028, with Gavin Newsom being the only possible exception. He's a lunatic in his own right, but he certainly gives them a better shot than Kamala Harris.

Again, though – I don't see anyone, as of now, beating JD Vance. He's looking like PEAK Alabama right now. Mid-2010s Bama during the Saban years. Electric. They were a WAGON, and that’s what JD Vance would look like going up against Kamala Harris.

Cannot wait to see it.

Now, let's get back to college football.