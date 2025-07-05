Kamala Harris Cackles Her Way Through Tone-Deaf, Disgusting Fourth Of July Message

Former VP has somehow managed to get even dumber since leaving the White House.

While sane Americans were celebrating our independence, both from England and the Democrats, Kamala Harris decided to cackle her way through another insufferable social media post.

God, she's the worst. Just imagine how cooked we'd be right now if things had gone differently last November. Frankly, it's unfathomable. Truly.

But we don't have to live in that alternate universe, thank God. Trump won. Gas prices are down. Inflation is down. Egg prices are down. Border crossings are DONE. Jobs are UP. There's a real shot at peace in the Middle East, although I'll believe that one when I see it.

I mean, the winning is so out of hand right now, it's overwhelming. Unless, of course, you ask Kamala, who hired one of her purple-haired interns to fire off maybe the dumbest, most tone-deaf tweet you'll ever see.

Happy Fourth of July!

Solid work here from Kamala Harris

I mean, where do I even begin?

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.

But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.

First off, things are not hard right now. Hey, Kamala, where the hell have you been the past four years?

Do you understand how bad it's been? How bad it got? That was under you and Joe, not Trump. Don't you dare put lipstick on a pig here. I ain't letting that happen. Not on my watch.

I just outlined all the wins for you. Go read it again. Really read it. Come on.

Secondly, how about the NUTS on Kamala Harris, editing out Joe Biden? Such disrespect, which is so on par for the Democratic Party. One year ago this month is when they all forcefully removed Joe from office. Frankly, it was probably long before that. Hello, Autopen!

But they did it officially last July, removing Joe after his disastrous debate and inserting a non-elected official in his place.

And now, that non-elected official is spewing BS on the most patriotic day of the year, further proving just how far in the sand her head really is.

Again, we got so lucky.