Kamala Harris Ruthlessly Roasted For Attending Swanky, Elitist Event: PHOTO

Kamala Harris has the internet talking after a surprise appearance at the Met Gala.

The former Vice President has kept a relatively low profile since being boat raced in the 2024 election by President Donald Trump.

Unlike her running mate Tim Walz, the former Senator from California has chosen to take a step back from the spotlight.

It's probably for the best. If her 2024 campaign taught us anything, it's that she's not really made for primetime.

*RELATED: Kamala Harris Resurfaces With Bizarre Speech: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Kamala Harris trolled over Met Gala appearance.

Well, she popped back up Monday night to attend the Met Gala. For those of you who don't know, the Met Gala is an elitist event where people dress up like they're in the Hunger Games.

It's very popular for some people dialed into the culture world. I don't understand the appeal at all, and I'm pretty sure working-class guys like myself would be shot if we tried to attend. To be clear, I would never attend the Met Gala. Give me a dive bar and Miller Lite over that circus any day of the week, but I'm also not the former Vice President.

To the surprise of nobody, people were quick to spin up some reactions to her surprise appearance at the Met Gala. Specifically, some people noticed a bit of a Cruella de Vil vibe.

It is certainly interesting that the Democrats got rolled because they couldn't connect with average people.

The Democrats' response?

Promote Kamala Harris - who will almost certainly run again in 2028 - at the Met Gala. Tickets to the event cost a staggering $75,000.

Very bold strategy. Let's see how it works out for them.

Say whatever you want about the Democrats, but the one thing you can't say is that they're not content machines. Now, it's not for the correct reasons, but I'm certainly not complaining. It's very entertaining. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.