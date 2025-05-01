Kamala Harris Resurfaces With Bizarre Speech, Gets Roasted: WATCH

Kamala Harris found herself back in front of a microphone, and the results were exactly what you'd expect.

The former Vice President has led a pretty private life since getting steamrolled by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

In fact, her own VP pick - Tim Walz - is doing his best to turn into a 2028 contender while Kamala chose to retreat to her home in California.

Well, she's back, and the jokes are flowing.

Kamala Harris roasted over viral speech.

Joe Biden's Vice President made her first public comments since leaving office at Emerge’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco.

For some reason I can't possibly explain, she decided to start talking about elephants at the San Diego Zoo.

"It's kind of dark in here, but I'll ask for a show of hands. Who saw that video from a couple of weeks ago, the one of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake? Google it if you’ve not seen it. So, that scene has been on my mind. Everyone's asking, 'What you been thinking about these days?' Well…," Harris said while being unable to contain her laughter.

She further continued, "What a powerful metaphor. Because we know those who try to incite fear are most effective when they divide and conquer, when they separate the herd, when they try to make everyone think they are alone," according to the New York Post.

Deep. Profound.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long for reactions to roll in.

It might have been better for Kamala if she'd just stayed in hiding after losing the election because she's clearly not gaining new fans.

The Democrats are in a fascinating spot. The faces of the party are AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Tim Walz, Gavin Newsom and Harris.

Good luck winning any national elections with that lineup. Hell, maybe Stephen A. Smith is their best option.

Best of luck to Harris if she decides to run for President again in 2028. She's going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.