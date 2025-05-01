Stephen A. Smith's Rumored Run For President Gets Major Boost From Donald Trump

Well, for those of you who thought Stephen A. Smith's presidential run ended a few weeks ago when a poll showed him with about as much support as I have (not a ton!), think again.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if ‘ol Stephen A. woke up this morning full of piss and vinegar, and ready to attack 2028 with everything’s he got …

… including, apparently, an endorsement from Donald Trump himself.

That's right. Trump, who has jokingly hinted over the past few weeks about running himself in '28, is all for Stephen A. giving this thing a go.

As he said last night – directly to Stephen's face! – he's an entertainer. And Trump knows a thing or two about entertaining, if you haven't been able to tell:

Stephen A. Smith might be the Dems' best shot

Look, I know this whole thing has been sort of tongue in cheek from the onset, but after that? I don't know. Maybe he does run in 2028? Hell if I know!

Honestly, I figured it was all nonsense months ago, but then Stephen A. came out and told us people on Capitol Hill had called him up begging him to run.

That, by the way, sounds silly to me. Who on Capitol Hill is calling Stephen A. Smith in a panic about 2028? Chuck Schumer? That one mildly fat dude who looks like a Walmart brand Obama who wouldn't shut up for 25 hours straight? OK.

Anyway, a Trump endorsement is no small thing, and while this isn't exactly an endorsement (I would assume Trump will endorse his current dance partner), it's not not one, either.

My question is this: what does Stephen A. run as in 2028, should he run? I've long said he puts my brain in a pretzel. Has for years now. WHAT IS HE? Big R Republican? Big D Democrat? Somewhere in between? Does he even know at this point?

I will say, in recent months, he has certainly sounded more Republican than not, but that's also not a high bar. As long as you can put together a coherent sentence without burning something or supporting a murderer, you're considered a Republican nowadays.

Will he run as one? No chance, right? JD Vance would beat him by a trillion points. He'd have to run as Democrat, which would at least give him a puncher's chance in this thing.

And perhaps he's not the worst thing for that insufferable, ass-backwards, virtue-signaling party right now. They're so lost, and so embarrassing, and their heads are so far up their own asses, that perhaps someone with an ounce of actual testosterone would be an immediate upgrade?

Who knows! Trump apparently does, though, and that gives this story new legs.

Stay tuned.