Crazy Tim Walz Makes Disgusting Comment About Elon Musk, Plays Dangerous Game: WATCH

Tim Walz, once again, clowned himself with an insanely stupid comment.

The Minnesota Governor and failed Vice President candidate is doing his best to position himself as the Democrat frontrunner for 2028.

A field of (hopefully) Walz, Jasmine Crockett, AOC and Gavin Newsom should be highly-entertaining, and Walz is wasting no time continuing to drop insane soundbites.

Tim Walz makes insane comment about Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and Tesla have become major targets for unhinged far-left liberals since President Donald Trump returned to office.

People are attacking Tesla owners and dealerships…..simply because they don't like the billionaire tech visionary for his role with DOGE. You'd think people would be doing their best to turn the temperature down.

Not Walz. He's turning it up.

"We're creating a false narrative for them that everybody is super rich and has Lamborghinis and life is easy. But that's what we're going to have to figure out in our society about social media and all those things. But I don't think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they're able to afford something. What we should demonize is someone like Elon Musk and those people that do that. That's different," Walz said Wednesday during a townhall event in Youngstown, Ohio, according to Fox News.

You can watch the stupid comment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly incredible Walz thought this was a smart comment to make. Elon Musk has to have a significant security detail due to the threats against him, and his companies are being targeted simply for his association with President Donald Trump.

It just takes one crazy person to do something terrible and we're living in a different world. We don't even have to speculate.

We saw it happen when President Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Rhetoric like this doesn't help. It only spins up mentally ill people to do something incredibly violent. Walz should know that, and he should damn sure know better than suggesting people "demonize" people they don't like.

What do you think about Walz's foolish comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.