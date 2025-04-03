Tim Walz Embarrasses Himself With Stupid Comment About Elon Musk: WATCH

Tim Walz continues to make a fool out of himself whenever he opens his mouth.

The Minnesota Governor and failed VP candidate is doing his best to position himself as a potential POTUS contender in 2028.

I wouldn't say it's going well.

The man can't help but stick his foot in his mouth whenever he starts talking, and his sound bites are a gift for Republicans.

Tim Walz embarrasses himself with comment about Elon Musk.

Well, buckle up because Walz is back with a scorching hot take. He thinks Elon Musk - the world's richest man - is a "loser."

"[Trump is] sharing his presidency in the White House and who knows what else with this guy, who's a loser. Who lost," Walz said Wednesday on MSNBC when talking about Musk and the Wisconsin state supreme court race.

You can watch his comments starting around 6:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While Republicans might not have won the Wisconsin supreme court race, I'm not sure if there are any metrics where Musk is a "loser."

The man owns SpaceX, Tesla and X. His net worth as of publication is north of $380 billion. If being that rich makes you a loser, then please sign me up.

I'll take a check right now. Furthermore, Musk's support for President Donald Trump is one of the reasons he's back in the White House.

You know who isn't in the White House and almost certainly never will be? Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. How's that for losing?

The greatest thing Walz could do to help Republicans is continue to become the face of the Democrat party. That would be an incredible gift. Republicans might not lose power for the next 20 years if he's the new hero of the left. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.