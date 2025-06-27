It's Been One Year Since Joe Biden Melted Down Against Donald Trump In Their Debate

It's hard to believe, but it's been a full year since former President Joe Biden melted down during the one presidential debate between him and Donald Trump.

And melted down might be describing it charitably.

That debate, which aired to a massive national audience, ended the years-long gaslighting campaign by CNN and other friendly left-wing media outlets about Biden's cognitive decline. Biden spent the first few years of his presidency frequently making obvious mistakes. Asking for dead politicians during speeches, wandering off at public events, boarding empty airplanes, and frequently mumbling and garbling words.

It all ended, one year ago today. In the most spectacular way imaginable.

READ: Biden Rambles, Sounds Hoarse, Lies About Health In First Post-Debate Interview

Joe Biden's Debate Performance Embarrassed The Media

Biden made any number of absurd, ridiculous remarks during the debate, but one of the most memorable was when he claimed he'd fixed the open borders he'd created. Not only was it not even remotely true, but the end of his answer was virtually unintelligible.

And it led to one of Trump's all time best responses, when he said "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence, and I don't think he knows what he said either."

Devastating, and it summed up the obvious response from everyone listening and watching. As did Biden's completely blank stare afterward.

Then, of course, Biden also explained to the national audience of millions that he'd finally beat Medicare.

The best part was seeing Biden's face, looking so pleased with himself after finishing the answer.

It's hard to believe that anyone ever seriously tried to convince people that Biden was mentally fit to serve in 2020, let alone 2021, 2022, 2023 or 2024. But it was even more ridiculous that his camp, the Democratic Party and their media partners acted as though he was fit to serve for four more years.

Thankfully, the debate ended that absurdity. And a year later, the United States of America is much better off as a result.