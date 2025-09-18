Jordon Hudson Reportedly Lost Her Spot On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Over Too Many Demands

America was this close to seeing Jordon Hudson rumba across our television screens every Tuesday night. Unfortunately, though, that won't happen. And the reason probably won't shock you.

According to multiple reports, Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend was supposed to be part of the cast for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars — until producers realized she didn’t just want to join the show. She wanted to run it, too.

"Jordon was meant to be on the show, and they were pushing for it for some time," one insider told the Daily Mail. "The producers knew they struck gold getting her, but they couldn’t get on the same page."

So what went wrong?

"Jordon mentioned she wasn’t interested in doing certain interviews, and she wanted to control loads, including picking her dance partner and when to practice, so she could attend games with Bill," the source said. "She also didn’t like the direction that Dancing wanted to take her story because it seemed to be all about controversy, and she wasn’t interested in making it all about her and Bill."

The last-minute unraveling of the deal reportedly left producers scrambling. In Hudson's place, Lauren Jauregui (of the girl group Fifth Harmony) was brought in just two days before the full cast was announced.

Even DWTS judge Derek Hough seemed to weigh in on the situation — without naming names.

"I do know [who backed out]. But I can’t share that. I can’t share that," he told Daily Mail. "It would’ve been a little messy, I’ll tell you that."

Translation: We dodged a bullet, but I'm too polite to say it.

This isn’t Hudson’s first clash over control. She was reportedly also behind the collapse of a nearly finalized deal between UNC and NFL Films to feature the North Carolina Tar Heels in Hard Knocks. Hudson allegedly "demanded" to be an executive producer and told executives to "treat her with respect" or they couldn’t use Belichick’s "IP."

Of course, there was also that whole incident on CBS News' Sunday Morning and the reports that the pageant queen insisted on being CC'd on all of Belichick's emails at UNC.

So no, you can't just expect Jordon Hudson to sashay and spin around for your amusement. Not unless she can choreograph the whole damn show.