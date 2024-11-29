Joe Rogan May Be Heading to Mar-A-Lago For Special Podcast Taping

Joe Rogan may be heading to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to film a special edition of his popular podcast.

"Yeah, we have to. We helped Trump get elected," the Joe Rogan Experience podcast responded to comedian Ari Shariff during a recent sitdown interview.

"Can we [tape the podcast] together?" Shaffir asked. "Trump’s obviously going to walk on [the show]."

"100% Trump's going to walk on if we do Mar-a-Lago," Rogan agreed.

Joe Rogan has been the subject of immense praise or criticism, depending on who you ask, after he offered Vice President Kamala Harris to tape an episode of his podcast in Austin but the Demorat Presidential candidate said that her schedule "didn't work out." Harris also had quite the number of demands including editorial control afterwards.

Instead, Donald Trump took Rogan up on his offer and did a near three-hour podcast with Rogan, with many believing it may have helped draw in more voters, which ultimately led to him being reelected. More than 20 million watched Trump's Rogan interview in the first 24 hours.

DONALD TRUMP JR. IS SETTING THE ROGAN TAPING UP

Just how serious is Rogan about going to Mar-a-Lago and doing a podcast? The 57-year-old former Fear Factor host said that he's already asked Donald Trump Jr about the possibility, to which Jr. agreed, saying that he "could make it happen."

The idea of Rogan posting up at Mar-a-Lago while Elon Musk or Trump walked by would drive liberals absolutely crazy as many are blaming people like Musk and Rogan for helping get Trump reelected. In recent weeks, some Democrats have bounced from Musk's Twitter X platform altogether to head to the Bluesky social media service, only to then realize it's much worse over there - just ask Mark Cuban.