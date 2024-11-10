Wayne Gretzky Rocking A MAGA Hat At Donald Trump's Election Party Has Liberals Losing Their Minds

Wayne Gretzky attended Donald Trump's election party at Mar-a-Lago last week and was photographed wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. If Gretzky had attended Kamala Harris' party on election night nobody would have batted an eye, but since he showed support for the President-Elect, he was immediately called out by many on social media.

Gretzky was in attendance with his family, including his wife, Janet, his son, Trevor, and his daughter, Paulina Gretzky, who was accompanied by her husband, professional golfer and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson. UFC president Dana White and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau were also in attendance.

Johnson has played many rounds of golf with Trump over the years, and it's fair to assume that Gretzky has joined them on the links many times as well.

READ: Donald Trump Calls Bryson DeChambeau On Stage During His Victory Speech In Pure American Moment

While Paulina's photo with her family at Mar-a-Lago upset plenty of Harris supporters, the photo that Larry Glick, the Executive VP of the Trump Organization, shared showing Wayne Gretzky in a MAGA hat is what sent folks over the edge.

The photo of a grown man wearing a pro-America hat really got under the skin of Yahoo's Kyle Cantlon, who reacted to the photo by writing this:

"Though the jarring visuals may cause some to look twice — or three, four, five times — this development shouldn't come as a shock to anyone as Gretzky, much like many wealthier, middle-aged white men, has a history of supporting conservative candidates on both sides of the border," Cantlon, a white man, wrote.

Again, this is about a man wearing a hat.

Cantlon's reaction was tame compared to others across social media.

This is not normal behavior.

If you have your life altered so much by Wayne Gretzky (a stranger to you in your personal life) wearing a MAGA hat that you have to jump on social media to explain how disappointed you are, it's a sign you need some fresh air.