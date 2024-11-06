Donald Trump Calls Bryson DeChambeau On Stage During His Victory Speech In Pure American Moment

Bryson DeChambeau was not only in attendance for the Donald Trump watch party on Election Night, but actually got called up on stage during the President-Elect's victory speech in Florida on Tuesday.

The two-time U.S. Open champ rocked a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat throughout the evening and shook the hands of some of Trump's biggest supporters while making it on stage.

"We have up here today the U.S. Open champion, he's a fantastic golfer, slightly longer than me, hits the ball slightly longer than me, just a little bit," Trump joked. "Bryson DeChambeau is up here somewhere, what happened to Bryson, where is he? He's hitting balls."

DeChambeau and Trump have played many rounds of golf together over the years with the President-Elect most recently making an appearance on the LIV golfer's YouTube channel where the duo teamed up to shoot 50.

Following his U.S. Open win at Pinehurst earlier this year, DeChambeau paid a visit to Trump National Golf Club in New York. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with a video message from Trump congratulating him on his victory. Eric Trump was on the scene and helped the 30-year-old fill the U.S. Open trophy with what we can assume is a Trump bottle of red wine before DeChambeau took a giant swig from the trophy.

DeChambeau represented Trump Golf in the past explaining that he is "very lucky to have a relationship" with the new President-Elect.

With Trump making a return to the White House, the ‘civil war’ we've seen in professional golf between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league may come to an end sooner rather than later.

Trump explained ahead of Election Day that he believes he could help get a deal done between both sides, and Rory McIlroy seems to agree that Trump, along with Elon Musk, could help speed things up.