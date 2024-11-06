Donald Trump Projected To Win The Election, Steamrolls Kamala Harris

Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States, the Fox News Decision Desk projects.

Trump will be the first president to serve two nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892 — and only the second in history.

In what was expected to be the most razor-thin presidential election in two decades, Trump outperformed the polls and is en route to his second decisive electoral victory since 2016.

Eight years ago, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 304-227.

Already, Trump has already flipped the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia from four years ago.

Trump's win signals a major loss not just for the Democratic Party but also for its allies in the legacy media. For nearly a decade, the press at large has tried to bury Trump with false reports, hoaxes, propaganda, and utter lies.

It didn't work.

Over the last months, major news outlets, perhaps sensing desperation, likened Trump to Adolf Hitler and casually threw around terms like "fascist." Television anchors routinely shamed Trump's supporters.

It didn't work.

The noise proved to be just that: noise.

Young men, black men, and Latino voters didn't listen. They voted for a better economy, safer borders, and stronger international affairs. They voted for Trump.

Trump overcame the press, the impeachments, the indictments, the conviction, and the two assassination attempts on his life.

In the end, voters showed on Tuesday that America is still their country. No matter your status, follower country, or access to the megaphone – this is still your country.

You decide who wins and who loses. The government works for you; not the other way around.

The American people picked Donald Trump.

Here's a word from Clay Travis:

OutKick will have more analysis, instant reactions, and columns following Donald Trump's victory.