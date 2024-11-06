Rory McIlroy Thinks Donald Trump, Alongside Elon Musk, Can Help Strike A Deal Between PGA Tour And Saudis

Donald Trump suggested that he could get a deal done between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sole funder of LIV Golf, in a matter of minutes if he were to win the 2024 Presidential Election. Well, Trump is headed back to the White House after defeating Kamala Harris, and Rory McIlroy believes that does nothing but help the chances of a deal getting done between the Tour and LIV Golf sooner rather than later.

The Department of Justice and various folks on Capitol Hill have been the tallest hurdles when it comes to the PGA Tour coming to terms with the Saudis. Trump will undoubtedly shake things up in D.C., plus he has a strong relationship with Saudi leadership and LIV Golf representatives as the circuit has hosted five tournaments on golf courses with his name on them.

McIlroy appears to believe that all of those things will help push negotiations in the right direction, but he also thinks Elon Musk could play a role as well.

"Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit," McIlroy said, talking about Trump's election ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. "So, we’ll see."

"He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him," McIlroy continued. "We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too. Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is."

"Obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?

It's unbelievable to think that a new President, Elon Musk, and a major shakeup in D.C. may be needed for a deal between two professional golf tours to come to term. It's crazy that I even typed that sentence in a serious tone, but that's the reality we seem to be in.

It's been nearly 18 months since PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan shook hands on a framework agreement, yet little to no progress has been made. In fact, the divide in golf has only grown since the announcement of a framework agreement shook the sport.