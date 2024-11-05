Donald Trump Claims He Could Get A Deal Between The PGA Tour And LIV Golf Done In 15 Minutes

It's been nearly 18 months since PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan shook hands on a framework agreement that would theoretically end the ‘civil war’ between the Tour and LIV Golf. That moment, and what feels like a never-ending back and forth between the two sides, took place with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

While it may seem dramatic to say that whoever is in the White House could have a major impact on the state of professional golf, that seems to be the case given that the Department of Justice and folks on Capitol Hill are the major players in all of this.

Former President Donald Trump, who has hosted five LIV Golf events on his golf courses, believes that he could get all sides to come together in a matter of minutes if he wins the Presidential Election over Kamala Harris. However, he did understandably admit that it would be well down his to-do list.

"Well, I’m going to really work on other things, to be honest with you. I think we have much bigger problems than that," Trump said on the 'Let's Go!' podcast with Bill Belichick on the eve of the election. "But I do think we should have one tour, and they should have the best players in that tour – meaning you have many tours, but your primary tour… Because when Scotty wins or when they win on the other tour, we have a lot of… there’s a lot of great players. I mean, beyond great. It’s really top, top players on LIV."

"It would be nice if they could all play together. It’s terrible when somebody’s shut out of a major. It’s terrible. But they’re very happy with Saudi. They’re over there and they’re very happy about it. They really are. It’s amazing."

"But I think it’ll come together. Yeah, I could certainly help, but I could probably get it done. I would say it would take me the better part of 15 minutes to get that deal done," the former President continued.

As for when an actual deal between the Saudis, who fund LIV Golf, and the Tour could actually come together, well, it's still a guessing game at this point in time. Rory McIlroy claimed in October that we should know more "by year's end," which isn't what golf fans necessarily want to hear, but something is better than nothing.