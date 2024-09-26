Anthony Kim Is A Donald Trump Guy, Thinks Kamala Harris Is A Liar, And Doesn't Care If You Disagree

After over a decade of essentially living in the shadows nowhere to be found, Anthony Kim made a surprise return to professional golf earlier this year by joining LIV Golf. The former PGA Tour star also joined X, formerly Twitter, and has come out swinging.

The 39-year-old hasn't just been sharing bold opinions about the state of professional golf or filling up his feed with heartfelt messages about his daughter, he's gotten political as well.

Earlier this week he weighed in on the upcoming Presidential election and made it abundantly clear that he doesn't support Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Kim's first post in a string of political messages took a shot at Harris avoiding any and all interviews that are not staged or conducted with a friend of hers. Anyone paying attention and is honest with themselves can't argue Kim's point about Harris being an atrocious public speaker when she can't read off of a teleprompter.

A day after calling out Harris for avoiding questioning, Kim described former President Donald Trump as someone who stands "on business" while Harris does nothing but gaslight and lie to the people.

As you would expect, Kim's mentions were flooded with people both agreeing and disagreeing with his political stance. On Wednesday, he decided to tell those people that he does not care. Him closing out his X post by mentioning that he practiced great yesterday is also hilarious.

While Kim has certainly enjoyed getting back into professional golf and getting the competitive juices flowing this year, he struggled as a LIV wildcard player. The former three-time PGA Tour winner played in 11 events this season and finished better than 50th just six times with his best finish being 36th at LIV Greenbrier.

Kim earned over $900,000 on the course this season and reportedly signed a signing bonus when he joined LIV worth $7.5 million.