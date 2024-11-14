Joe Rogan Explains Kamala Harris's Wild Demands - Including No Pot Talk

Joe Rogan is peeling away the curtains as to some of the Kamala Harris campaign's demands in order for her to appear on the world's most popular podcast:

- The interview would be an hour or less

- Editorial control of the podcast (i.e. - editing parts afterward)

- No talk of marijuana, for fear of Harris having to defend her conviction record as California Attorney General prosecuting low level marijuana offenses

HARRIS WANTED ABILITY TO EDIT INTERVIEW

"I think they had requirements on things that she didn’t want to talk about. She didn’t want to talk about marijuana legalization, which I thought was hilarious," Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week. "Because of her prosecuting record… she put a lot of people in jail for weed." Rogan added that the campaign was worried that Rogan, who has been an advocate for legalizing marijuana would bring it up (which he 100% would have) and that it would have hurt Harris.

From the sound of it, it seems that the Harris-Walz campaign was a discombobulated mess with even trying to get the Vice President's own schedule figured out.

"They had, I don’t know how many conversations with my folks, but multiple conversations giving different dates, different times, different this, different that, and we knew that she was going to be in Texas, so I said, ‘open invitation." Rogan tapes his podcast in Austin, Texas, about three hours from Houston, where the VP was at one point. Yet, the campaign wanted him to go to her, which Rogan refused.

Although the campaign initially cited a hectic travel schedule as to why Harris didn't appear on the same podcast that brought Donald Trump over 50+ million views in his three-hour interview with Rogan, senior campaign adviser Jennifer Palmieri is now blaming her own party for why the interview really never came to fruition.

DEMOCRATS ARE ATTACKING EACH OTHER

"There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn't want her to be on it, and how there would be a backlash [if she went on Rogan]," Palmieri said during a conference Wednesday in Washington DC.

There's no question about it, the Democrats got crushed on Election Day as they not only lost the Presidency, but also control of the Senate and allowed the Republicans to keep the House. One of the major shortcomings was the youth, male vote, which went to Trump and just so happened to be Joe Rogan's prime listening audience. Trump appeared on Rogan two weeks before the election, and it appeared to work for him. Would Harris's appearance sway at least some to her side?

Kamala Harris will never know, as her campaign - which included many former Hillary Clinton staffers (who also lost the election in 2016) are now trying to play the blame game - citing everyone from Joe Biden pulling out of the election too late, to Rogan to anyone they can think of as a scapegoat.

The irony is that Rogan himself has been a lifelong liberal Democrat - even previously voting for Bernie Sanders. This time he voted for Trump.

Maybe in the end Kamala Harris lost the election based on what has been a tale as old as time in Presidential campaigns - run on a coherent policy and platform. Unfortunately for Harris, all she had was that she "wasn't Donald Trump."

Turns out the majority of Americans wanted a President that was in fact a bit more like them.

