Joe Exotic's Husband Detained By ICE, Deported To Mexico

Joe Exotic can't catch a break.

The star of the 2020 Netflix series Tiger King announced on Saturday that his husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado has been deported to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Now, Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado) is pleading with President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to reunite him with his spouse.

"They have officially taken him to an ICE detention Center for his hearing to either stay in America or go back to Mexico," Exotic wrote on Instagram. "don't you think between losing my life's work. My parents and now this that I've suffered enough and it's time to watch season 2 of Tiger King and see they admitted on world television the committed perjury and let me go?"

Exotic first announced his relationship with Jorge, a fellow inmate serving time for immigration crimes, in October 2024 in a post on X. They tied the knot last month.

Following the news of Jorge's deportation, Exotic shared a piece of — um — artwork that his husband left behind.

"Guys!! I forgot to show you what Jorge left me to remember him," he wrote on Instagram.

I'll let you use your imagination on that one.

Maldonado is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting his arch nemesis, Carole Baskin. He was also convicted of killing tigers and selling them across state lines. Joe maintains his innocence and claims he is "suffering wrongfully in prison in a cage."

For months, Joe Exotic has begged Trump to issue him a presidential pardon and, in March, even offered to self-deport to Mexico with his husband in exchange for the pardon.

"You could deport him at some point, but if you let me out, we'll both go to Mexico, which will save you the cost of deporting him and make you take care of me," Joe wrote on Instagram in March. "No matter what, he's my husband and we will never leave each other."

He then wrote in a reply to his post, "It would save the taxpayers both ways."

Well, at least half his wishes came true.