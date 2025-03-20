Joe Exotic Offers To Self-Deport To Mexico With Illegal Immigrant Husband In Exchange For Trump Pardon

Joe Exotic has cooked up yet another plan in his quest to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The star of the 2020 Netflix series Tiger King has pleaded with Trump multiple times to issue him a presidential pardon but to no avail, so now he's decided to sweeten the deal. Exotic said that he and his partner, Jorge Marquez, will self-deport to Mexico if Trump issues him a pardon from his prison sentence.

"You could deport him at some point, but if you let me out, we'll both go to Mexico, which will save you the cost of deporting him and make you take care of me," Joe wrote on Instagram. "No matter what, he's my husband and we will never leave each other."

He then wrote in a reply to his post, "It would save the taxpayers both ways."

Exotic first announced his relationship with Marquez, a fellow inmate, back in October 2024 in a post on X.

"Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico," Joe wrote. "Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago."

Marquez is serving time for immigration-related offenses.

RELATED: Joe Exotic Whines About Jail Conditions: 'America Is No Better Than Russia'

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, was previously married five times — most recently to Dillon Passage, who was featured in the Tiger King series.

Maldonado is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting his arch nemesis, Carole Baskin. He was also convicted of killing tigers and selling them across state lines.

Joe maintains his innocence and claims he is "suffering wrongfully in prison in a cage."