Jets WAGs Are Talking & They Have No Idea Who Aaron Rodgers' Mystery Wife Brittani Is

From Jets WAGs to Steelers fans, everyone’s asking: Who is Brittani, and why has no one seen her?

Aaron Rodgers went from casually mentioning that he had a girlfriend named Brittani - that's right, with an "i" - to it was serious. Then came the announcement during his first news conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he was a married man.

Despite all the talk about his now-wife, there hasn’t been a single sighting of the woman he says he tied the knot with. That goes for the WAGs on his former team, the New York Jets. They never met her or saw him with anyone while he was on the roster.

"I didn't know of any partner," Jessie Vera-Tucker, wife of guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, told People about Rodgers' marriage news.

The same goes for defensive end Quinnen Williams' wife Miranda, who said, "I didn't know he had a partner either. Oh my gosh."

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Spending two seasons with a team and the other players' wives and girlfriends never meeting your significant other has to be pretty rare. It certainly raises a lot of questions.

Is Brittani real? Is she a figment of his imagination? Is this someone he met while on one of his ayahuasca journeys, who may or may not actually exist in this reality?

Jets WAGs As Surprised As Anyone By Aaron Rodgers' Marriage

We may never get the answer to any of those questions, but I can tell you one thing about Mrs. Rodgers, I like her way more than a certain singer who can't get enough camera time whenever she shows up to games.

She's not having her arrival at games covered like she's the reason they're having a game that day. Or pretending all of a sudden to like football in order to bring her fans over to buy merchandise.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

No, Brittani is no Taylor Swift and that's a good thing, because if she was, she might have orchestrated an engagement before the season too.

Let's get back to the Jets WAGs who say the marriage "literally came out of nowhere" and that they "never saw" or "met anyone."

That said, the women who star in the new Prime Video series The Home Team: New York Jets, called having the lunatic future Hall of Famer play with their husbands "surreal."

At least they have that even if they didn’t do much winning while Rodgers was a Jet or meet the future Mrs. Rodgers.